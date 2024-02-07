What Eddie George said about Tennessee State football's 2024 recruiting class

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George was determined to carry some of the momentum the Tigers gained by posting their first winning record in six years into the recruiting season.

On Wednesday, George said he was confident that happened as the February signing period got underway.

"I'm really excited about the recruiting class of '24," George said, on the heels of a 6-5 finish. "We addressed a lot of issues on our team with this class from quarterback to offensive line to playmakers on the outside. On the defensive side we added to our defensive line, linebackers and got some great guys in the secondary. We're excited to build on our momentum from last season."

Page wide receiver Boyce Smith (12) tries to get past Henry Co. linebacker Caden Marshall (4) during the second half of a TSSAA Class 5A semifinal playoff game at Henry County High School Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in Paris, Tenn.

Help in the middle

One of the areas on defense that needed to be addressed was linebacker where James Green, who started in the middle, graduated after finishing fourth on the team in tackles (55), and each of the other starters and backups are headed into their final season.

The Tigers added Henry County linebacker Caden Marshall on Wednesday. Marshall also received offers from Navy, Alabama-Birmingham, Eastern Illinois and North Alabama.

Marshall, who is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, is a versatile player who also started at quarterback and was a Mr. Football finalist. He made the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and Tennessee Football Coaches Association all-state teams.

He led Henry County to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs in 2023 and the semifinals in 2022.

Marshall also played in the East vs. West all-star game in Clarksville.

Marshall joins six other defensive players TSU signed in the early period but is the only linebacker in the class.

Keeping it local

When George became TSU's coach three seasons ago, he vowed to do a better job of bringing in local talent. On Wednesday, the Tigers added another local player in Hillsboro defensive back Kaiki Baker.

Baker (6-3, 195) played safety and cornerback at Hillsboro and could see some playing time in 2024 with the Tigers losing nickelback Kenyon Garlington. Each of the other starters in the secondary will be seniors.

Baker is a three-star prospect who had committed to UAB. He also at one time received offers from Ole Miss, Middle Tennessee State and Ball State.

Baker made the TSWRA All-State team. He was listed among The Tennessean's 100 top players in the state.

Georgia State's Jayt Jackson transferring to Tennessee State

The Tigers also hauled in Jayt Jackson, a transfer cornerback from Georgia State.

Jackson (6-1, 174) was a redshirt freshman in 2023. He is from Columbus, Georgia, and was a three-star prospect at Spencer High School.

Tennessee State's 2024 class includes 23 signees.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Eddie George said about Tennessee State football's recruiting class