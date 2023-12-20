Unpacking Tennessee State football's signing class after Eddie George's best season

Tennessee State football targeted players on both sides of the ball and especially on each line on coach Eddie George's third national signing day Wednesday.

The Tigers, who posted their first winning record since 2017 at 6-5 this season, signed 10 high school players, including five on defense and five on offense.

TSU also announced four transfers, including former Memphis quarterback Tevin Carter, former Tennessee Tech wide receiver Jalal Dean, former Tennessee offensive lineman Connor Meadows and former Trinity Valley Community College defensive tackle Cameron Blaylock, who is from Memphis.

The Bartlett Panthers Jeremiah "Snap" Reed rushes toward the end zone against the Beech Buccaneers Darius Johnson in the semi-finals on Nov. 25, 2022 at Bartlett High School stadium in Bartlett, TN.

Immediate help is needed on both lines, and the Tigers addressed that by signing two on each side of the ball.

They include tackle Lucas "Ace" Meadows (6-foot-7, 280 pounds) from Peabody and guard Kobe Jones (6-2, 285) from Denmark High School in Georgia. Jones also heard from Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Florida State and Western Carolina in the recruiting process.

The defensive linemen were end Marlon Huff (6-3, 230) from Atlantic High in Delray Beach, Florida, who received offers from Alabama State, Florida International, Georgia Southern and Toledo, and tackle Tyler Moore, a three-star from Luella, Georgia, who also had offers from Alabama State, Chattanooga, Eastern Michigan and Charleston Southern.

The Tigers graduated two starters on the defensive line and one on the offense line.

Jeremiah "Snap" Reed, a 6-0, 185-pound wide receiver from Bartlett, was the most heavily recruited skill-player signed by TSU. He is a three-star prospect who had offers from Eastern Kentucky, Lindenwood, Miami (Ohio) and Mississippi Valley State.

EDDIE GEORGE IS A HOF SEMIFINALIST: Former Tennessee Titans star Eddie George named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for 2024

TSU OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR FIRED: Tennessee State football coach Eddie George fires offensive coordinator and line coach

Also from Bartlett is David Milburn, a 6-0, 205-pound, linebacker who can play in the middle or on the outside.

Also high-recruited was Jayden Coleman, a 5-10, cornerback from Liberty-Eylau High in Texas. Coleman is a three-star prospect with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Appalachian State and others. He transferred after his junior season from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama.

Taeshawn Jefferson from Germantown is a 5-11, 225-pound, defensive back who had two interceptions in the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association East-West All-Star Classic played earlier this month at Austin Peay. He helped lead Germantown to a 12-1 record and the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Tucker Kyne is a 6-5, 225-pound tight end from Cannon County who had 33 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. He also started on defense and made 95 tackles, including 27 for loss and three sacks.

Santana Crayton is wide receiver from Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville, Kentucky, who also had an offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Unpacking TSU football's signing class after Eddie George's best season