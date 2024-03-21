Where is Morehead State located? What to know about Illinois' first-round March Madness opponent

Where is Morehead State?

That's going to be the question many Illinois basketball fans have when the Fighting Illini (26-8, 14-6 Big Ten) takes on the Eagles (26-8, 14-4 OVC) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Eagles are making their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and are 6-9 all-time. The small Kentucky university has an interesting history and has been a constantly successful program in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Here's everything you need to know about Morehead State, where it is located, what conference it competes in, its NCAA Tournament history and more:

Where is Morehead State located?

Location: Morehead, Ky.

Student population: 9,000

Morehead State was founded in 1887 as Morehead Normal School, ”a light to the mountains,” per the university. In 1922, the school became a public institution. It held many different names during its history but became known as Morehead State University in 1966.

Morehead State has a reported student population of 9,000 combined graduate and undergraduate students, according to its admissions website.

What conference is Morehead State in?

Morehead State competes in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Eagles are the lone charter member of the conference that still completely competes in the conference. MSU has won 17 conference championships, which leads all OVC members.

Who is Morehead State's coach?

Preston Spradlin is the coach for the Eagles, entering his eighth year in charge. He has a career record of 140-108 (56%), leading the program to four straight 20-win seasons and three berths in the NCAA Tournament. He has also won two regular season OVC Championships and one tournament championship. Before coming to Morehead State, Spradlin was a graduate assistant at Kentucky under John Calipari, before acting as the director of operations from 2011-14.

He joined Morehead State as an assistant in 2014 and was elevated to head coach when Sean Woods resigned following allegations he had assaulted his players. He was elevated to full-time coach after guiding the team to a 12-9 record and a 10-6 OVC record for the remainder of the season.

Morehead State basketball season rundown

2023-24 record: 26-8 (14-4 OVC)

The 26 wins for the Eagles marked a new school record, helping them earn a No. 3 seed in the OVC Tournament. Morehead State defeated No. 6 SIUE, No. 2 UT Martin and No. 1 Little Rock to win the conference tournament.

Guard Riley Minix led the team with 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Morehead State NCAA Tournament history

Moorehead State is 6-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, which ranks as the most by any current OVC team. The Eagles trail only former member Western Kentucky in wins and their nine appearances are third most al time.

1956: Lost in semifinals

1957: Lost in quarterfinals

1961: Lost in semifinals

1983: Lost in first round

1984: Lost in first round

2009 : Lost in first round

2011: Lost in second round

2021: Lost in first round

2024: TBD

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Where is Morehead State University? Location, March Madness history, more to know