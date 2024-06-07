French Open semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud faces Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros

A first time champ will be crowned on the red clay on Sunday, but who'll face off for the title?

And then there were four. The 2024 French Open semifinals are set with four of the top seven ranked players in the world vying for their first French Open crown.

In the early matchup, No. 2 Jannik Sinner takes on No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. Both men are Grand Slam champions with Sinner having won the Australian Open in January and Alcaraz winning the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last summer. The second match of the day sees two men who are both looking for a first Grand Slam crown — No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Casper Ruud, who has been the runner-up at Roland Garros each of the past two years.

In an event that has been dominated by Rafael Nadal over the past two decades, this will be just the second time since Nadal's first French Open win in 2005 that a member of the "Big 3" (Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer) won't win the tournament. Stan Wawrinka won the French Open mens singles title back in 2015.

How 2024 French Open men's semifinals

Date: Friday, June 7

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

Court: Court Philippe-Chatrier

TV channel: Tennis Channel

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live updates of the 2024 men's French Open semifinals from Paris.