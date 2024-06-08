Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV Golf Houston event due to foot injury

The withdrawal casts doubt on Rahm's availability for next week's U.S. Open

Jon Rahm withdrew from the LIV Golf Houston event on Saturday, casting doubt on his availability for next week's U.S. Open.

During Friday's first round of the tournament, Rahm looked like he was in pain after a swing. The LIV broadcast later reported that Rahm said he was dealing with a cut between two of his toes. Rahm continued to play, finishing the round with a 3-under-par 69.

This video is from yesterday but Jon Rahm just WD from LIV Houston.



pic.twitter.com/m0yjBhPfJu — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) June 8, 2024

However, Rahm's cut apparently developed into an infection, which caused his withdrawal midway through Saturday's second round. He played six holes before bowing out.

Rahm, winner of the 2023 Masters and the 2021 U.S. Open, is currently seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has not won a LIV Golf event since signing with the league last December, but has finished inside the top 10 in each of the seven events he's played. Two of those finishes were in third place. Rahm is the captain of his own team, Legion XIII, on the tour.

This story will be updated.