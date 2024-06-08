Advertisement

Brittney Griner scores 11 points in season debut as Mercury beat Lynx

jack baer
Staff writer
·1 min read
4
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks on the court during a break in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 100-85. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner's return is bringing the Mercury back to full strength. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A fractured toe has so far delayed Brittney Griner's season debut, but no more.

The Phoenix Mercury star not only played but started on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx after missing the first 10 games of the season. Mercury starting guard Bec Allen also returned from a concussion, giving Phoenix its ideal starting lineup for the first time this season.

Facing the West-leading Minnesota Lynx, that lineup came through. Griner 11 points and four rebounds, but the star of the night was Kahleah Copper, who dropped 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Three of those points came on a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left.

Natasha Cloud also had eight points and 10 assists, while Allan scored nine points in her return.

Griner returned to the court after averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game last season, her first after returning from her imprisonment in Russia.

The Mercury went 9-31 that season. They were already on pace to be slightly better with a 4-6 record in Griner's absence, but a win over the Lynx could mean this team's ceiling is much higher. Their next test will be the 3-6 Dallas Wings on Sunday.