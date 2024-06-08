Brittney Griner scores 11 points in season debut as Mercury beat Lynx

Brittney Griner's return is bringing the Mercury back to full strength. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A fractured toe has so far delayed Brittney Griner's season debut, but no more.

The Phoenix Mercury star not only played but started on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx after missing the first 10 games of the season. Mercury starting guard Bec Allen also returned from a concussion, giving Phoenix its ideal starting lineup for the first time this season.

Facing the West-leading Minnesota Lynx, that lineup came through. Griner 11 points and four rebounds, but the star of the night was Kahleah Copper, who dropped 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Three of those points came on a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left.

KFC FOR THE WIN 😤



Kahleah Copper seals the deal with a clutch corner 3 for the @PhoenixMercury, securing the 81-80 victory over the Lynx 🔥



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/QEtST4ayi8 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 8, 2024

Natasha Cloud also had eight points and 10 assists, while Allan scored nine points in her return.

Griner returned to the court after averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game last season, her first after returning from her imprisonment in Russia.

The Mercury went 9-31 that season. They were already on pace to be slightly better with a 4-6 record in Griner's absence, but a win over the Lynx could mean this team's ceiling is much higher. Their next test will be the 3-6 Dallas Wings on Sunday.