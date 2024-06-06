French Open 2024 live updates: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek square off in semifinal matchup at Roland Garros

Swiatek is looking for a French Open three-peat, while Gauff is looking for a first win in Paris

The No. 1 and No. 2 ranked player in the world are set to square off in Paris today as two-time defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff, who'll ascend to the No. 2 spot in the WTA rankings after the tournament is over.

The winner heads on to the finals on Saturday at Roland Garros, and these two Grand Slam winners are looking to add to their growing trophy cases.

A win for the 23-year-old Polish superstar would be another check mark in a dominant run over the past couple of seasons. In addition to winning the last two French Open singles titles, Swiatek won the 2022 US Open and has been ranked No. 1 in the world for most of the past two seasons, including a 37-match winning streak in 2022.

Across from her will be Coco Gauff, the highest ranked American player in the world who took home her first Grand Slam title at the US Open to close out last summer in her second career Grand Slam final. That first final? A 6-1, 6-3 loss to Swiatek in the 2022 French Open.

This will be the 12th time the two have faced off, with Swiatek owning a 10-1 record against Gauff, whose only win in their series came in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open last year — a tournament Gauff would go on to win.

The winner heads to the final to take on Mirra Andreeva or Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

