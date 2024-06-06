French Open 2024 live updates: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek square off in semifinal matchup at Roland Garros

The No. 1 and No. 2 ranked player in the world are set to square off in Paris today as two-time defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff, who'll ascend to the No. 2 spot in the WTA rankings after the tournament is over.
The winner heads on to the finals on Saturday at Roland Garros, and these two Grand Slam winners are looking to add to their growing trophy cases.
A win for the 23-year-old Polish superstar would be another check mark in a dominant run over the past couple of seasons. In addition to winning the last two French Open singles titles, Swiatek won the 2022 US Open and has been ranked No. 1 in the world for most of the past two seasons, including a 37-match winning streak in 2022.
Across from her will be Coco Gauff, the highest ranked American player in the world who took home her first Grand Slam title at the US Open to close out last summer in her second career Grand Slam final. That first final? A 6-1, 6-3 loss to Swiatek in the 2022 French Open.
This will be the 12th time the two have faced off, with Swiatek owning a 10-1 record against Gauff, whose only win in their series came in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open last year — a tournament Gauff would go on to win.
Stay with Yahoo Sports as we have you covered for the French Open semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff,
Gauff gets on the board
A quick hold for Gauff to get on the board in the first set, now trailing 2-1. Out of the gate, Gauff's serve hasn't been as strong as Swiatek's — Gauff has only gotten 40% of her first serves in play through the first three games, compared with 71% from Swiatek.
Swiatek stacks the break
An early lead for Swiatek is now at 2-0 after a tough hold. Despite a few unforced errors off Gauff's racket, she was able to stay in the second game of the first set, jumping on Swiatek's second serve, but the world No. 1 was able to hold for the lead
Swiatek opens with an early break
Gauff opened with a nervy first service game, missing on two first serves and sending a couple of forehands long to fall behind early as Swiatek opened the match with a break to get ahead out of the gate.
69 degrees, clear and sunny in Paris for this hotly anticipated semifinal at Roland Garros
Swiatek and Gauff take the court
The players are on the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris getting warmed up. Iga Swaitek has won 10 of the 11 matchups between the two players, including their last two matches in 2023 in Cancun and Beijing.
The marquee matchup isn't the only match of the day
While the winner of the French Open semifinal between the top two players in the women's game will be the favorite to win at Roland Garros on Saturday, they'll have to take on the winner of the semi on the opposite side of the draw that features a couple of first time Grand Slam semifinalists in 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva form Russia and 28-year-old Jasmine Paolini from Italy.
At age-22 Iga Swaitek has already crafted one of the great legacies of any clay court player. She's won the French Open 3 times already, and enters this semifinal on a 19-match winning streak at Roland Garros. Yes, she'll have to take on one of the best players in the world in Coco Gauff in a semifinal and also have to win another match to lift the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup again, but with a 4th title in Paris, she'll have already passed Serena Williams (3 French Open titles) on the red clay.
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will face each other in the Roland Garros Semifinals.
Iga leads the head to head 10-1.
The two times they’ve played here, Iga won.
Coco’s only win against Iga was on hard courts when she went on that magical run last summer.
The top two players in women's tennis meet today in one of the most anticipated semifinals of the season, and for the third time in three years Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek face off in the French Open. Swiatek, the No. 1 player in the world, has won each of the past two years, but Gauff, who'll ascend to the No. 2 spot in the WTA rankings after the French Open won their tilt in Cincinnati last summer.