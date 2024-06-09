Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals: Game 2 score, live updates, highlights, analysis as Boston looks to go up 2-0

Teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals go on to win the series 70% of the time, and the Celtics will try to move a step closer to adding an 18th banner to the rafters at TD Garden, while the Mavericks can still steal home court advantage with a Game 2 win tonight.
Elsewhere around the NBA — not that Celtics fans, in particular, are paying too much attention to or care much about what's happening in L.A. — UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley is reportedly set to decide if he'll take the Lakers job or head back to the Huskies in search of a three-peat after winning national championships each of the past two seasons.
While Mavericks coach Jason Kidd called Jaylen Brown the Celtics' best player — many would argue Jayson Tatum in that spot, and Kristaps Porzingis was likely their best player in Game 1 — during the NBA Finals, it may not matter if the NBA's first $300 million man is or isn't, says Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Writer Ben Rohrbach.
"You could make the argument that Brown has been Boston's best player in these playoffs. He did win Eastern Conference finals MVP honors and deserved it. He has been the heartbeat of his team, playing with a force whenever the game has demanded it — however rarely, in Boston's case this postseason."
Yahoo Sports Staff
Jayson Tatum arrives for Game 2 and reveals what he prays for during his pregame prayer 🙏
As expected, deapite being listed as questionable heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic will play tonight in Boston. He's dealing with three injuries according to to the Mavericks, but the NBA's leading scorer will give it a go tonight in Boston. The Mavs will need big production from their superstar to avoid heading back to Dallas for Game 3 facing a 2-0 series deficit.
Luka Dončić (thoracic contusion, right knee sprain, left ankle soreness) will be AVAILABLE for Game 2 against the Celtics.