Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals: Game 2 score, live updates, highlights, analysis as Boston looks to go up 2-0

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are looking to keep Dallas out of an 0-2 hole

After cruising to a 107-89 Game 1 win behind a huge return to the lineup from Kristaps Porzingis and a balanced scoring effort, the Boston Celtics have their eyes on a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic PG - DAL - #77 NBA Finals Game 1 30 Pts 10 Reb 1 Ast 46.2 FG% 33.3 3P%

Teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals go on to win the series 70% of the time, and the Celtics will try to move a step closer to adding an 18th banner to the rafters at TD Garden, while the Mavericks can still steal home court advantage with a Game 2 win tonight.

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV

Follow along with Yahoo Sports NBA experts Jason Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.