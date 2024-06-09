Advertisement
Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals: Game 2 score, live updates, highlights, analysis as Boston looks to go up 2-0

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are looking to keep Dallas out of an 0-2 hole

yahoo sports staff
After cruising to a 107-89 Game 1 win behind a huge return to the lineup from Kristaps Porzingis and a balanced scoring effort, the Boston Celtics have their eyes on a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks.

Teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals go on to win the series 70% of the time, and the Celtics will try to move a step closer to adding an 18th banner to the rafters at TD Garden, while the Mavericks can still steal home court advantage with a Game 2 win tonight.

  • Date: Sunday, June 9

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: ABC

  • Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV

Follow along with Yahoo Sports NBA experts Jason Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dan Hurley Lakers decision reportedly coming soon

    Elsewhere around the NBA — not that Celtics fans, in particular, are paying too much attention to or care much about what's happening in L.A. — UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley is reportedly set to decide if he'll take the Lakers job or head back to the Huskies in search of a three-peat after winning national championships each of the past two seasons.

    Yahoo Sports' Ryan Young had UConn at No. 5 in his way-too-early 2024-25 rankings after the Huskies cut down the nets for a second straight season

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Luka meets fans before Game 2

    Despite being on the road and banged up before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic is still a man of the people as Dallas fans made the trek to TD Garden to check out warmups.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Is Jaylen Brown Boston's best player?

    While Mavericks coach Jason Kidd called Jaylen Brown the Celtics' best player — many would argue Jayson Tatum in that spot, and Kristaps Porzingis was likely their best player in Game 1 — during the NBA Finals, it may not matter if the NBA's first $300 million man is or isn't, says Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Writer Ben Rohrbach.

    "You could make the argument that Brown has been Boston's best player in these playoffs. He did win Eastern Conference finals MVP honors and deserved it. He has been the heartbeat of his team, playing with a force whenever the game has demanded it — however rarely, in Boston's case this postseason."

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Luka to play through the pain tonight in Game 2

    As expected, deapite being listed as questionable heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic will play tonight in Boston. He's dealing with three injuries according to to the Mavericks, but the NBA's leading scorer will give it a go tonight in Boston. The Mavs will need big production from their superstar to avoid heading back to Dallas for Game 3 facing a 2-0 series deficit.