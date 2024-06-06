Advertisement

2024-25 bowl schedule looks vastly different thanks to 12-team College Football Playoff

nick bromberg
College football and motorsports writer
·3 min read
The expanded College Football Playoff is making the 2024-25 bowl schedule look very unfamiliar.

Bowl Season announced the lineup for nearly every other bowl game on Thursday, a day after the CFP announced the schedule for the first 12-team playoff. The first bowl game is Dec. 14 and the final non-playoff bowl game is on Jan. 4.

The Camellia Bowl is the only FBS bowl game on the second Saturday in December. The game is set to be just a week after conference championship weekend and a week before the first round of the College Football Playoff. The first Saturday of bowl season typically has multiple games. In 2023, the first day of bowl season featured six games along with the FCS-level Celebration Bowl. The Celebration Bowl is also set for Dec. 14, as is the traditional Army-Navy contest between the service academies.

New Year’s Day will only include playoff games this season. The Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl were previously announced for Jan. 1 and there will be no other lower-tier bowl games that day. New Year’s Eve will feature four bowl games before the Fiesta Bowl, the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal game.

The most hectic day of bowl season comes on Saturday, Dec. 28. That day will feature eight games over 12 hours. The first game is the Fenway Bowl at 11 a.m. ET and the day concludes with the Independence Bowl at 9:15 p.m. ET. In 2023, the Independence Bowl was one of the six games on the first day of bowl season.

Below is the complete bowl schedule with the exception of the Holiday Bowl. That game does not have a date and time set yet. All times are Eastern.

  • Camellia Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

  • Boca Raton Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN

  • Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. ESPN

  • LA Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

  • New Orleans Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN2

  • Cure Bowl, Noon, ESPN

  • CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC

  • CFP first-round game, Noon, TNT

  • CFP first-round game, 4 p.m., TNT

  • CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

  • Potato Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

  • Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN

  • Detroit Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN

  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

  • 68 Ventures Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

  • Armed Forces Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

  • Birmingham Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

  • Liberty Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN

  • Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

  • Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

  • Pinstripe Bowl, Noon, ESPN

  • New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC

  • Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m., The CW

  • Military Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

  • Alamo Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ABC

  • Independence Bowl, 9:15 p.m., ABC

  • Music City Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

  • ReliaQuest Bowl, Noon, ESPN

  • Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS

  • Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m., ABC

  • Texas Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

  • Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

  • Peach Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

  • Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

  • Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

  • Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

  • First Responder Bowl, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

  • Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

  • Bahamas Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN2

  • Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)

  • Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)

  • National championship game, 7:30 p.m., ESPN