March Madness 2024: How deep can the Illini go in the NCAA Tournament? We take a look

The NCAA Tournament field of 68 is set and the Illinois Fighting Illini earned a No. 3 seed in the East Region behind No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 1 seed UConn — the defending champion and tournament favorite.

The Illini (26-8) won the Big Ten tournament championship and now face No. 14 seed Morehead State in a first-round game Thursday in Omaha.

How deep can the Illini advance in the bracket? We took a spin around the Internet to see how pundits felt the Illini will fare in March Madness.

Iconic college basketball expert Andy Katz has Illinois defeating Iowa State in the Sweet 16 before a matchup with No. 1 seed UConn in the Elite Eight.

"I just love the way the Illini are playing right now," Katz wrote, but he says UConn will eventually be too much.

"These games will be in Boston, so it's a de-facto home game for the Huskies," Katz wrote. "It will be an absolute war between these two teams, it's going to be incredibly intense, but In a late-possession game I like UConn to get to the Final Four for a chance at back-to-back championships."

Both of Sports Illustrated's experts, Kevin Sweeney and Pat Forde, have the Illini getting back both Morehead State and No. 6 seed BYU before losing to Iowa State in the Sweet 16.

John Fanta of FOX Sports has the Illini losing to BYU in the second round before the Cougars bow to Iowa State in the Sweet 16.

His colleague, Michael Cohen of FOX Sports, has the Illini going a bit further — advancing to the Elite Eight before a loss to No. 1 UConn. He has the Illini defeating BYU and Iowa State on the way.

Ricky O'Donnell at SB Nation has the Illini advancing to the Elite Eight before a fateful meeting with No. 1 tournament favorite UConn.

O'Donnell has the Illini facing three double-digit seeded teams in Morehead State, Duquense and Drake in the first three rounds, which would be quite the fortuitous path for the Illini.

"The Illini finally make the second weekend under Brad Underwood, and advance all the way to the Elite Eight," wrote O'Donnell. "We’ll take UConn over Illinois to reach the Final Four. Danny Hurley’s team checks every box for a potential national champion, and this is the first step by winning the region."

Bleacher Report writer Kerry Miller also has the Illini advanced to the Elite Eight and again falling short to tournament favorite UConn — but the Illini did make him think about an upset.

"Though I had already decided before the brackets were announced that I would be picking Connecticut to win it all, I did pause for a moment here," Miller wrote. "Illinois is a very good, very large team that has been hot for a few weeks. But I don't trust the Illini's defense in this matchup against the most efficient offense in the nation. Could be one hell of a game, though ... "

