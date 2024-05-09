Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Friday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

After a first-round 7-under 64, Xander Schauffele holds a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schauffele’s stellar day at Quail Hollow Club was aided by a fortunate drop from the woods that sent social media into a frenzy.

McIlroy, the 2010, 2015 and 2021 Wells Fargo champion, is rounding into form just in time for the year’s second men’s major championship next week.

The purse at the Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

Wells Fargo: Odds, picks to win

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.

Friday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 11 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles 11:11 a.m. Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis 11:22 a.m. Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood 11:33 a.m. Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin 11:44 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:55 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas 12:06 p.m. Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay 12:17 p.m. Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele 12:28 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 12:39 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young 12:50 p.m. Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

10th tee

Tee time Players 11 a.m. Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren 11:11 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English 11:22 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland 11:33 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa 11:44 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson 11:55 a.m. Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway 12:06 p.m. Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland 12:17 p.m. Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy 12:28 p.m. Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk 12:39 p.m. Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole 12:50 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers 1:01 p.m. Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Friday, May 10

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m

Saturday, May 11

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, May 12

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek