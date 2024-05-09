Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Friday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
After a first-round 7-under 64, Xander Schauffele holds a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Schauffele’s stellar day at Quail Hollow Club was aided by a fortunate drop from the woods that sent social media into a frenzy.
McIlroy, the 2010, 2015 and 2021 Wells Fargo champion, is rounding into form just in time for the year’s second men’s major championship next week.
The purse at the Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.
Friday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
11 a.m.
Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
11:11 a.m.
Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis
11:22 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood
11:33 a.m.
Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin
11:44 a.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:55 a.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas
12:06 p.m.
Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
12:17 p.m.
Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
12:28 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
12:39 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young
12:50 p.m.
Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
10th tee
Tee time
Players
11 a.m.
Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren
11:11 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English
11:22 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland
11:33 a.m.
Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa
11:44 a.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson
11:55 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway
12:06 p.m.
Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
12:17 p.m.
Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy
12:28 p.m.
Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk
12:39 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole
12:50 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers
1:01 p.m.
Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Friday, May 10
Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m
Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m
Saturday, May 11
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m
Sunday, May 12
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m