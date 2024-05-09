Advertisement

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Friday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

riley hamel
·2 min read

After a first-round 7-under 64, Xander Schauffele holds a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schauffele’s stellar day at Quail Hollow Club was aided by a fortunate drop from the woods that sent social media into a frenzy.

McIlroy, the 2010, 2015 and 2021 Wells Fargo champion, is rounding into form just in time for the year’s second men’s major championship next week.

The purse at the Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.

Friday tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

11 a.m.

Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

11:11 a.m.

Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis

11:22 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood

11:33 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin

11:44 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:55 a.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas

12:06 p.m.

Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

12:17 p.m.

Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

12:28 p.m.

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

12:39 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

12:50 p.m.

Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

10th tee

Tee time

Players

11 a.m.

Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren

11:11 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English

11:22 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland

11:33 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa

11:44 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

11:55 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway

12:06 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

12:17 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy

12:28 p.m.

Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk

12:39 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole

12:50 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers

1:01 p.m.

Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Friday, May 10

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m

Saturday, May 11

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, May 12

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

