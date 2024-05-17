PGA Championship Round 1 live updates: Xander Schauffele sets course record, grabs early lead

Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala are tied for second after Thursday's opening round, but they sit three shots back from Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele wasted no time at Valhalla on Thursday morning.

Schauffele went low to kick off the 106th PGA Championship. He posted a course-record 9-under 62 to grab an early three-shot lead over the field when he hit the clubhouse. His bogey-free round tied the lowest round in major championship history, something he's now done twice.

Schauffele finished in second last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, which marked his eighth top-10 finish so far this season on the PGA Tour. He hasn't won a major championship yet in his career, but he's inside the top 20 at every major but two since 2019. By all accounts, he's due.

Though his early lead was impressive, and it matched the largest opening-round lead in tournament history, it likely won't hold. There's still plenty of golf to be played the rest of the week in Louisville. Tiger Woods stumbled to close out his round. He made back-to-back bogeys in his final two holes and carded a 1-over 72 in the early wave. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, made three birdies in his final five holes to get to 5-under — which has him right in the mix.

Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala are tied in second at 6-under. Robert MacYntire, Tom Hoge, Tom Kim, Thomas Detry and Collin Morikawa joined McIlroy at 5-under. Scottie Scheffler, who pulled out a wild eagle hole out to start his day, finished at 4-under.

