PGA Championship Round 1 live updates: Xander Schauffele sets course record, grabs early lead

Schauffele finished in second last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, which marked his eighth top-10 finish so far this season on the PGA Tour. He hasn't won a major championship yet in his career, but he's inside the top 20 at every major but two since 2019. By all accounts, he's due.
Though his early lead was impressive, and it matched the largest opening-round lead in tournament history, it likely won't hold. There's still plenty of golf to be played the rest of the week in Louisville. Tiger Woods stumbled to close out his round. He made back-to-back bogeys in his final two holes and carded a 1-over 72 in the early wave. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, made three birdies in his final five holes to get to 5-under — which has him right in the mix.
Phil Mickelson just doubled the 18th, and went 4-over in his last four holes to card his 3-over 74. He was under par before that last stretch. Just a brutal finish as he's trying to make a record 28th cut at the PGA Championship this week.
Ryan Young
Tom Kim finished with a 5-under 66, which makes him the youngest player to shoot a 66 or better to open the tournament in more than 20 years. He's T5 now, four shots back of Xander Schauffele
Tom Kim (66 today, age 21) is the youngest player to begin a @PGAChampionship with 66 or better since Sergio Garcia opened with 66 in 1999 at age 19.
Thomas Detry is still scoring, but he's about the only one. He just picked up his fifth birdie of the day to get to 5-under, which has him T4.
Rickie Fowler's scorecard ...
... is a piece of art. Behold:
Am > PM
Scoring has definitely gotten harder as the day has gone on. Only four of the top 19 players on the leaderboard are on the course. Only one player in the top nine — Thomas Detry (-4) — is still playing.
Scheffler gets one back ...
After a bogey at five stalled his round for a moment, Scottie Scheffler took advantage of the par-5 seventh, knocking in a four-footer for birdie to get back to 3-under.
Rahm struggling ...
It's not been a good day for Jon Rahm. He's bogeyed four of his first six holes, including an absolute shank on No. 6. He missed the green by 40 yards to the left. He did birdie the seventh to slow the bleeding, but he's got a lot of work to do if he's going to get back in contention.
Ryan Young
"Some days, it's better than others. It's just the way it is."
Tiger Woods clawed out a 1-over round to open the PGA Championship on Thursday.
Ryan Young
Scottie Scheffler just bogeyed the fifth after landing in a greenside bunker. That dropped him back to 2-under for the day. Matching Xander Schauffele's bogey-free round is now out of the question.
Ryan Young
Scheffler 3-under thru 4
Scottie Scheffler just birdied No. 4 to get to 3-under for the day. It's still early, but...
Scottie Scheffler is now -3 after four holes and ahead of Xander's pace. Hang on tight.
LOUISVILLE — Scottie Scheffler stood at the first tee nine strokes behind clubhouse leader Xander Schauffele. Two swings later, Scheffler had sliced Schauffele's lead to seven.
More on the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world's start from on the ground at Valhalla.
Ryan Young
The last time the PGA Championship was played at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy won. Since his two major titles in 2014, however, he's come up short every single time.
But McIlroy is back near the top of the leaderboard after his opening round 66 on Thursday in Louisville.
Ryan Young
Scottie Scheffler eagles immediately
Scottie Scheffler wasn't going to let anybody forget about him. He just holed his second shot at the PGA Championship from the middle of the fairway to immediately get to 2-under, because of course he did.
That eagle at No. 7 (he started on the back nine) put him at 2-under and into the hunt (somewhat).
Ryan Young
Xander Schauffele is now the first person to ever shoot a 62 in a round at a major championship multiple times.
More on Schauffele's historic start from Jay Busbee on the ground at Valhalla.
Round 1 so far ...
Here's a quick recap on the day so far:
- Xander Schauffele has set a course, PGA and major (tied) record with a 9-under 62. Yeah, he's in first, three shots clear of ...
- Tony Finau, who's just ahead of ...
- A collection of big names that includes: Rory McIlroy (-5), Brooks Koepka (-4) and Cam Smith (-3)
- Tiger Woods bogeyed his last two holes and is at +1.
- The morning tee times look to have the advantage as they got out before the course dried out. The afternoon crew won't be hitting to the same soft greens. That wave includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who's about to tee off.
Cam Smith makes things interesting
This is just Cam Smith hitting his second shot on No. 7 out of the water ... and ultimately saving par.
With Xander Schauffele's historic round now complete, here's an early look at where things stand at Valhalla.
Leaderboard:
1. Xander Schauffele (-9) (F)
2. Tony Finau (-6) (14*)
T3. Rory McIlroy (-5) (16*)
T3. Robert MacIntyre (-5) (15)
5. Ben Kohles (-4) (F)
Other Notables:
T9. Justin Thomas (-2) (F)
T9. Jordan Spieth (-2) (14*)
T19. Brooks Koepka (-1) (14*)
T31. Tiger Woods (E) (17*)
T78. Michael Block (+5) (F)
Yet To Tee Off:
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Rickie Fowler
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Ryan Young
Xander Schauffele sets course record
Xander Schauffele's historic round is now officially in the books.
Schauffele posted a 9-under 62 to open the PGA Championship. That set a new course record at Valhalla, and gave him a 3-shot lead over the field in the early wave.
Schauffele's bogey-free round surpassed José María Olazábal, who fired a 63 in his third round at Valhalla in 2000. The 62 tied the lowest round at a major championship in history, too, something he's now done twice.
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 16, 2024
The plight of Xander
Here's what Xander Schauffele is trying to overcome:
No, he hasn't won a major yet, but he's ALWAYS in contention. Outside of two missed cuts (Masters 2022, PGA 2021) and a T41 at the 2019 Open, he's finished inside the top 20 at every major since 2019 — 17 of the last 20. That includes nine top 10s.
He's got the game to win, he just needs to finish.
Ryan Young
Tiger Woods just missed a very makeable birdie putt at No. 5. He's hanging out at even par with four holes to go in his opening round.
Ryan Young
Xander Schauffele is just a few birdies away from a historic opening round at Valhalla.
What's in play for Xander: Lowest score at a PGA Championship round at Valhalla was Jose Maria Olazabal, who put a 63 on the board in 2000's Round 3, per @EliasSports. Twelve players have shot 65.