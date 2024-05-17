Advertisement
PGA Championship Round 1 live updates: Xander Schauffele sets course record, grabs early lead

Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala are tied for second after Thursday's opening round, but they sit three shots back from Xander Schauffele

yahoo sports staff
44

Xander Schauffele wasted no time at Valhalla on Thursday morning.

Schauffele went low to kick off the 106th PGA Championship. He posted a course-record 9-under 62 to grab an early three-shot lead over the field when he hit the clubhouse. His bogey-free round tied the lowest round in major championship history, something he's now done twice.

Schauffele finished in second last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, which marked his eighth top-10 finish so far this season on the PGA Tour. He hasn't won a major championship yet in his career, but he's inside the top 20 at every major but two since 2019. By all accounts, he's due.

Though his early lead was impressive, and it matched the largest opening-round lead in tournament history, it likely won't hold. There's still plenty of golf to be played the rest of the week in Louisville. Tiger Woods stumbled to close out his round. He made back-to-back bogeys in his final two holes and carded a 1-over 72 in the early wave. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, made three birdies in his final five holes to get to 5-under — which has him right in the mix.

Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala are tied in second at 6-under. Robert MacYntire, Tom Hoge, Tom Kim, Thomas Detry and Collin Morikawa joined McIlroy at 5-under. Scottie Scheffler, who pulled out a wild eagle hole out to start his day, finished at 4-under.

Live69 updates
  • Ryan Young

    Friday Tee Times

    With weather likely going to be a factor throughout the day, here are some notable tee times for Friday's second round.

    All times ET | *10th tee start

    8:26 a.m. - Morikawa, Mickelson, Fitzpatrick*

    8:37 a.m. - Fowler, Rahm, Young*

    8:48 a.m. - Clark, Harman, Scheffler*

    1:18 p.m. - Åberg, Schauffele, Thomas

    1:29 p.m. - Woods, Scott, Bradley

    1:40 p.m. - McIlroy, Johnson, Rose

    2:24 p.m. - Bhatia, DeChambeau, Fleetwood

  • Ryan Young

    We've got a record for the most players under par after the opening round at the PGA Championship. The cut will be top 70 players and ties tomorrow, which has that number now around E.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler will start tomorrow 5 shots back from Xander Schauffele.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Update

    After Thursday's opening round, here's a look at where things stand at Valhalla.

    Leaderboard:

    1. Xander Schauffele (-9)

    T2. Tony Finau (-6)

    T2. Sahith Theegala

    T4. Rory McIlroy (-5)

    T4. Robert MacIntyre

    T4. Tom Hoge

    T4. Thomas Detry

    T4. Collin Morikawa

    Other Notables:

    T10. Brooks Koepka (-4)

    T10. Scottie Scheffler

    T18. Max Homa (-3)

    T18. Bryson DeChambeau

    T31. Jordan Spieth (-2)

    T31. Justin Thomas

    T45. Jon Rahm (-1)

    T87. Tiger Woods (+1)

    T127. Phil Mickelson (+3)

    T155. John Daly (

  • Ryan Young

    After his eagle to start the day, Scottie Scheffler finished with three straight pars to close out his round. He carded a 4-under 67, and trails Xander Schauffele by 5 heading into Friday.

  • Ryan Young

    Rickie Fowler really settled in after a wild front nine today.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele will carry his 3-shot lead into Friday. The last two who had a lead that big after the opening round pulled off the win.

  • Ryan Young

    Jon Rahm gets under par

    He had to throw a club, but Jon Rahm got into the red to close out his opening round on Thursday afternoon. Rahm made four birdies in his final six holes to finish with his 1-under 70.

    After his four early birdies to start the round, that's a very impressive finish.

  • Ryan Young

    Phil Mickelson just doubled the 18th, and went 4-over in his last four holes to card his 3-over 74. He was under par before that last stretch. Just a brutal finish as he's trying to make a record 28th cut at the PGA Championship this week.

  • Ryan Young

    Tom Kim finished with a 5-under 66, which makes him the youngest player to shoot a 66 or better to open the tournament in more than 20 years. He's T5 now, four shots back of Xander Schauffele

  • Rahmbo makes an appearance

    It was only a matter of time, and Jon Rahm finally lost his cool. His frustration had been building all day. Of course, he scrambled for par right after this ...

    And then made birdie on No. 17 to get him back to even. So the lesson for all you youngsters out there ...

  • Ryan Young

    Jon Rahm still saved par after this club throw. So, everything worked out for him I guess. He's 1-over now with two holes to go.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler just went birdie-bogey-birdie to get to 4-under on the day. After stalling out a bit from his hot start, he's right back in the mix.

  • Ryan Young

    Though he's a ways back from Xander Schauffele, Lefty still has a lot on the line this week at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    This might have been the first smile we've seen from Jon Rahm all day.

    He's at 3-over now on his back nine.

  • Ryan Young

    Here comes Tom Kim. He's made three birdies in his last four holes to get to 5-under on the day.

    That moved him into a share of fourth alongside McIlroy, MacIntyre and Detry.

  • Ryan Young

    Though things have slowed down, we're still on a record scoring pace today at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    Thomas Detry is still scoring, but he's about the only one. He just picked up his fifth birdie of the day to get to 5-under, which has him T4.

  • Rickie Fowler's scorecard ...

    ... is a piece of art. Behold:

    (PGA)
    (PGA)

  • Am > PM

    Scoring has definitely gotten harder as the day has gone on. Only four of the top 19 players on the leaderboard are on the course. Only one player in the top nine — Thomas Detry (-4) — is still playing.

  • Scheffler gets one back ...

    After a bogey at five stalled his round for a moment, Scottie Scheffler took advantage of the par-5 seventh, knocking in a four-footer for birdie to get back to 3-under.

  • Rahm struggling ...

    It's not been a good day for Jon Rahm. He's bogeyed four of his first six holes, including an absolute shank on No. 6. He missed the green by 40 yards to the left. He did birdie the seventh to slow the bleeding, but he's got a lot of work to do if he's going to get back in contention.

    (PGA)
    (PGA)
  • Ryan Young

    "Some days, it's better than others. It's just the way it is."

    Tiger Woods clawed out a 1-over round to open the PGA Championship on Thursday.

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot from No. 5 during the first round of the PGA Championship, May 16, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.(Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Tiger Woods' opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler just bogeyed the fifth after landing in a greenside bunker. That dropped him back to 2-under for the day. Matching Xander Schauffele's bogey-free round is now out of the question.

  • Ryan Young

    Scheffler 3-under thru 4

    Scottie Scheffler just birdied No. 4 to get to 3-under for the day. It's still early, but...

  • Scheffler not done

    Scottie Scheffler birdies the fourth, taking him to 3-under after his first-hole eagle.

  • Ryan Young

    Can Scottie Scheffler follow in Wyndham Clark's footsteps?

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler's opening eagle

    LOUISVILLE — Scottie Scheffler stood at the first tee nine strokes behind clubhouse leader Xander Schauffele. Two swings later, Scheffler had sliced Schauffele's lead to seven.

    More on the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world's start from on the ground at Valhalla.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts after an eagle on the first hole during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Scottie Scheffler's start to the PGA Championship on Thursday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    The last time the PGA Championship was played at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy won. Since his two major titles in 2014, however, he's come up short every single time.

    But McIlroy is back near the top of the leaderboard after his opening round 66 on Thursday in Louisville.

    Click the photo to read more about Rory McIlroy's opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday.
    Click the photo to read more about Rory McIlroy's opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler eagles immediately

    Scottie Scheffler wasn't going to let anybody forget about him. He just holed his second shot at the PGA Championship from the middle of the fairway to immediately get to 2-under, because of course he did.

  • DeChambeau!

    Bryson DeChambeau was toiling through his round, sitting at even par through 15 holes. And then ...

    That eagle at No. 7 (he started on the back nine) put him at 2-under and into the hunt (somewhat).

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele is now the first person to ever shoot a 62 in a round at a major championship multiple times.

    More on Schauffele's historic start from Jay Busbee on the ground at Valhalla.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Xander Schauffele of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States walk off the ninth green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Xander Schauffele's historic start at Valhalla on Thursday afternoon. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

  • Round 1 so far ...

    Here's a quick recap on the day so far:

    - Xander Schauffele has set a course, PGA and major (tied) record with a 9-under 62. Yeah, he's in first, three shots clear of ...

    - Tony Finau, who's just ahead of ...

    - A collection of big names that includes: Rory McIlroy (-5), Brooks Koepka (-4) and Cam Smith (-3)

    - Tiger Woods bogeyed his last two holes and is at +1.

    - The morning tee times look to have the advantage as they got out before the course dried out. The afternoon crew won't be hitting to the same soft greens. That wave includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who's about to tee off.

  • Cam Smith makes things interesting

    This is just Cam Smith hitting his second shot on No. 7 out of the water ... and ultimately saving par.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory McIlroy in T3

    Rory McIlroy missed a long birdie putt at the ninth, but he's right in the mix after a solid opening round. McIlroy posted a 5-under 66, thanks to four birdies on his back nine, and now sits in T3.

    It was his 19th career round of 66 or lower at a major.

  • Ryan Young

    That's a good answer.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger's bogey-bogey finish

    After briefly getting into the red, Tiger Woods stumbled a bit to close out his opening round at Valhalla. He ended his day with a pair of bogeys after back-to-back 3-putts.

    He finished with a 1-over 72. That has him in T55, 11 shots back of Xander Schauffele.

  • Ryan Young

    A perfect scorecard for Xander Schauffele.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard reset

    With Xander Schauffele's historic round now complete, here's an early look at where things stand at Valhalla.

    Leaderboard:

    1. Xander Schauffele (-9) (F)

    2. Tony Finau (-6) (14*)

    T3. Rory McIlroy (-5) (16*)

    T3. Robert MacIntyre (-5) (15)

    5. Ben Kohles (-4) (F)

    Other Notables:

    T9. Justin Thomas (-2) (F)

    T9. Jordan Spieth (-2) (14*)

    T19. Brooks Koepka (-1) (14*)

    T31. Tiger Woods (E) (17*)

    T78. Michael Block (+5) (F)

    Yet To Tee Off:

    Cam Davis

    Jason Day

    Phil Mickelson

    Collin Morikawa

    Rickie Fowler

    Jon Rahm

    Patrick Reed

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele sets course record

    Xander Schauffele's historic round is now officially in the books.

    Schauffele posted a 9-under 62 to open the PGA Championship. That set a new course record at Valhalla, and gave him a 3-shot lead over the field in the early wave.

    Schauffele's bogey-free round surpassed José María Olazábal, who fired a 63 in his third round at Valhalla in 2000. The 62 tied the lowest round at a major championship in history, too, something he's now done twice.

  • Ryan Young

    Max Homa bouncing back

    Max Homa is finally making moves. He's just made his third straight birdie, and his sixth of the day, to get to 3-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods back under par

    Finally, after missing a few chances earlier, Tiger Woods is back in the red. Woods sank a birdie putt at the 7th, which marked his first birdie at a par 5 today.

    He's still well back of Xander Schauffele, but he's T17 with two holes to go in his opening round. Not a bad spot to be.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory is hanging in there

    After nearly landing in the bunker at No. 5, Rory McIlroy just pulled out a birdie chip-in. He's at 3-under now in T4.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele's lead is at four now after a simple two-putt birdie at the par-5 7th. He's at 9-under, and seriously looking at the new course record at Valhalla.

  • The plight of Xander

    Here's what Xander Schauffele is trying to overcome:

    No, he hasn't won a major yet, but he's ALWAYS in contention. Outside of two missed cuts (Masters 2022, PGA 2021) and a T41 at the 2019 Open, he's finished inside the top 20 at every major since 2019 — 17 of the last 20. That includes nine top 10s.

    He's got the game to win, he just needs to finish.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods just missed a very makeable birdie putt at No. 5. He's hanging out at even par with four holes to go in his opening round.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele is just a few birdies away from a historic opening round at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander takes 3-shot lead

    It's almost too easy for Xander Schauffele out there right now. He tapped-in for another birdie after just missing an eagle at No. 4 to grab a 3-shot lead over the field.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory looked pretty happy with this approach at No. 1.

    He's at 2-under now after a birdie to open his back nine.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander birdies again

    Xander Schauffele just birdied again at the par-4 2nd. It's one of the hardest holes on the course, and he stuck his approach just a few feet from the cup for an easy birdie putt.

    He's at 6-under now with a two shot lead.