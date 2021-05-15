WATCH: DeVonta Smith looks fantastic going through drills in new Eagles uniform

DeVonta Smith earned every bit of the respect that he receives nowadays. Despite some promising moments — including the 41-yard catch to win the national title in 2018 — Smith was overshadowed heading into 2020.

Don’t get me wrong, people knew he was a great receiver. But if you were to ask someone to rank Smith with Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle back then, it’s possible he would’ve ranked last.

Now that he put up a Heisman caliber senior season at Alabama, that likely isn’t the case anymore. Smith did get drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles after Jaylen Waddle was taken the Miami Dolphins at No. 6, but that’s simply a matter of preference.

Even with some size limitations, Smith has the mental and physical makeup of being a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. For Crimson Tide fans, it’s great to know he’s sticking with the No. 6, the same jersey number he rocked in Tuscaloosa.

On Friday, we finally got to see Smith wearing his new practice jersey for the Eagles. The team is currently holding its rookie minicamp, and Smith is one everyone is talking about in Philadelphia. Check him out:

Not only is Smith going through camp, other former Tide stars are as well, including Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris and several others. I don’t know about you, but it’s fantastic to see them representing Alabama so well.

