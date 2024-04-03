Vit Krecji discusses career night vs. Bulls in Hawks victory

It’s been that type of season for the Chicago Bulls. They started the season 5-14 and have since turned it around, but they still find themselves stuck in the 9-10 Play-In Tournament picture. They’re battling it out with the Atlanta Hawks to see who will have home-court advantage in the game, but the Bulls’ loss to the Hawks on Monday was brutal.

With the loss, the Bulls are now just one game ahead of the Hawks in ninth, and Vit Krejci went off. The 23-year-old forward had one of the best games of his career against the Bulls, helping lead them to a win.

After the game, Krejci spoke about his big night. (H/t Andrew Seligman of the Chicago Tribune)

“It’s just a confidence,” Krejci said. “You knock down a couple. The team was playing well. I think the reason why we shot the ball well today was we just were moving the ball. When you get a 3 off of three passes or a kickout or something like that, it always feels better than a one-pass 3.”

Of all the night for Krejci to go off, it had to be against the Bulls.

