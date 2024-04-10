Vince Wilfork chooses side in Bill Belichick-Andy Reid debate

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork weighed in on the greatest coach of all time debate.

Andy Reid entered the conversation this past February, as the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five seasons. However, Wilfork stuck up for Bill Belichick in the debate.

Belichick was the architect behind two separate dynasties for the Patriots. Wilfork was a major part of the first one, winning two Super Bowls with the organization. The defensive tackle stepped up his game in the playoffs, as he recorded 85 tackles and three sacks in 21 playoff games, 19 of which he started in. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2022.

Wilfork gave Reid his flowers, but he also made sure to give Belichick credit in an interview with Patriots Wire’s Jordy McElroy.

“Andy Reid—I like Andy as a coach—but my thing is, I’m a Bill Belichick guy. He’s won it in New York, and what he’s done in New England, it speaks volumes,” said Wilfork. “I’m going to always respect Bill, and I’m going to always be grateful of Bill Belichick for the career that I had and what he taught me on and off the field. I would tell anybody he’s the greatest coach of all time. Until somebody come and surpass him, that’s what it is.”

Reid might be one of the bigger stories in all of sports right now, but what Belichick accomplished won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire