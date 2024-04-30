Veteran guard Keshawn Williams to transfer to Colorado State men's basketball team

Former Northern Illinois Huskies guard Keshawn Williams (0) has committed to transfer to Colorado State.

A veteran guard has committed to join the Colorado State men's basketball team.

Keshawn Williams of Northern Illinois announced on Instagram Monday night his intention to transfer to the Rams.

For CSU, it's a player the coaching staff has known for a long time finally joining the team.

The Rams recruited Williams out of high school in Illinois, but he chose to go to Tulsa. He played one season at Tulsa before transferring to Northern Illinois.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Williams was averaging 18 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 2022-23 before suffering a torn ACL. He's now expected to be healthy for the Rams.

Williams has played 64 career Division I games with 39 starts. He averages 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for his career.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. CSU assistant coach Ali Farokhmanesh tweeted "5 years late but we made it" shortly after the commitment of Williams in an apparent reference to the recruitment out of high school.

Let’s goooooo! 5 years late 😉 but we made it! #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/pyck6LqOEc — Ali Farokhmanesh (@farokhmanesh5) April 29, 2024

Williams was the second pickup for the Rams on Monday, following Purdue guard Ethan Morton.

With those two additions, CSU has four scholarships left to fill if wing Nique Clifford remains in the NBA draft.

