UNC’s Cade Tyson makes list for top transfer portal players

Hubert Davis has proven to be a strong recruiter since taking over the UNC men’s basketball program from legendary head coach Roy Williams.

He brought in sharp-shooting stretch Brady Manek during North Carolina’s run to the 2022 National Championship game, then convinced top transfer Pete Nance to join UNC the following season. Manek panned out much better when compared to Nance, but both were huge additions nonetheless.

With Harrison Ingram recently entering his name in the NBA Draft, Hubert was tasked with finding yet another talented replacement in the transfer portal.

He did exactly that with Belmont transfer Cade Tyson, who was named a Top 20 transfer by CBS Sports.

“Tyson is a career 44.6% 3-point shooter on 287 attempts over two seasons with Belmont,” CBS Sports’ David Cobb wrote. “At 6-7 and with a demonstrated outside stroke, he should slot in to a significant role with the Tar Heels. How Tyson will translate defensively to a higher level is likely the biggest question mark here. But his offensive game is sweet.”

Even if Ingram comes back, it’s difficult to imagine Tyson not starting.

Tyson brings a lot of what the Tar Heels crave: height (he’s 6’7″), a strong perimeter shooting percentage (over 49% both seasons) and the ability to play anywhere. He averaged 16.2 points per game last year, prompting one fan to call him a Cormac Ryan upgrade.

Wherever Tyson fits into UNC’s lineup plans, I sure am glad we have him.

