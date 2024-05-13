UNC basketball recruiting target likely visit rival Duke in Fall

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been in pursuit of five-star forward Koa Peat for months now, putting him as one of their top targets in the 2025 recruiting class.

The Arizona native was on UNC’s campus back in November of 2023 for an official visit, taking in the atmosphere around Chapel Hill. But since then, things have been quiet on the Tar Heels’ front in the recruitment.

On Monday, Peat caught up with Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy about the latest in his recruitment. And it sounds like Peat will be eyeing a trip to UNC’s rival, Duke, sometime this Fall. Here is what Peat told Cassidy about future visit plans:

“I’m going to visit Houston, June 6-8. Then, I’m going to take another unofficial to Arizona this summer. Then, I’ll have more officials in the fall. I’ll probably go to Duke, Arkansas, and Baylor.”

It’s tough to really pick out a leader in Peat’s recruitment right now with UNC, Arizona, Michigan, Texas and now Houston, Duke, Arkansas, and Baylor among others getting involved. But things are starting to pick up for the talented power forward.

Peat is a five-star prospect that is ranked No. 5 overall, No. 2 power forward and the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He has a total of 30 offers so far and his recruitment is worth keeping a close eye on as it moves forward from a UNC perspective.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire