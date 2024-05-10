Cade Tyson officially signs to become a Tar Heel

It’s going to be weird not having Harrison Ingram or Cormac Ryan on the UNC basketball team this coming fall.

Ingram and Ryan, who transferred in from Stanford and Notre Dame last offseason, brought a much-needed scoring boost to the Tar Heels’ starting lineup.

Ingram was the perfect compliment to Bacot in the post, but he could also knock down mid-range jumpers and 3-pointers at a high clip. Ryan was primarily known for his perimeter shooting abilities, but he played a tough, hard-nosed style of basketball that even Dean Smith would be proud of.

North Carolina hit the transfer portal early this offseason – and hard. The primary goal is an experienced center, but that’s one position UNC has struck out on so far.

The Tar Heels did nab another much-needed scoring reinforcement, however – Belmont transfer Cade Tyson. He’s a North Carolina native who, last season, averaged 16.2 points per game and shot a career-high 46.5 percent from deep.

On Thursday, May 9, Tyson officially signed with UNC.

Outside of his scoring punch, the thing I like about Tyson most is his versatility.

He’s 6’7″, but listed as a guard. Given the Tar Heels will have an insanely deep guard rotation, I imagine Tyson will start at small forward or possibly ever power forward, but I’d bet Jae’Lyn Withers starts at the four.

Be excited about Tyson, but know he’s likely not the last transfer who signs with us.

