Advertisement

French Open final: Iga Świątek defeats Jasmine Paolini for her third straight title at Roland Garros

Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.

sean leahy
Contributing writer
8
French Open final: Iga Świątek defeats Jasmine Paolini for her third straight title at Roland Garros

Iga Świątek won the 2024 French Open women's singles final on Saturday by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1.

The 23-year-old Świątek won her 21st consecutive match at Roland Garros and her third French Open singles title in a row. She finished off the match by winning 11 out of the final 12 games.

Paolini, 28, had no answers for Świątek, who now has five Grand Slam victories in her career. The Italian had 15 unforced errors and could not figure out a way to get back in the match after her early 2-1 lead in the first set quickly disappeared.

Świątek, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, now the three-time defending French Open singles champion, dropped just one set throughout the tournament and is the third woman in the Open Era (Monica Seles 1990-92, Justine Henin 2005-07) to win the French Open three straight years. She also joins Henin (4), Steffi Graf (6) and Chris Evert (7) as the only women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times. And at just 23 years old, she's be the youngest to have reached that mark.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER29 updates
  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    That's it. Świątek gets her 3-peat and fourth title at Roland Garros in the l

    Świątek 6 6

    Paolini 2 1

  • Sean Leahy

    Paolini still fighting as she takes the sixth game. Świątek will now serve for the match.

    Świątek 6 5

    Paolini 2 1

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    One game away from her fourth title at Roland Garros.

    Świątek 6 5

    Paolini 2 0

  • Sean Leahy

    We're getting close to the end. Świątek is unstoppable today.

    Świątek 6 4

    Paolini 2 0

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    Paolini has no answers for Świątek. The defending champion is close to another title.

    Świątek 6 3

    Paolini 2 0

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    That's 12 unforced errors now for Paolini as Świątek grabs the second game.

    Świątek 6 2

    Paolini 2 0

  • Sean Leahy

    Świątek is taking control and gets ahead early in the second set.

    Świątek 6 1

    Paolini 2 0

  • Sean Leahy

    Should Paolini come up short in the women's singles final, she will have a chance at a title in the women's doubles final on Sunday with partner Sara Errani. They will take on Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

  • Sean Leahy

    As Świątek seeks a 3-peat, she is currently on a 20-match winning streak at Roland Garros.

  • Sean Leahy

    One set down, one to go for Świątek as she seeks her fourth French Open title and third in a row.

    Świątek 6

    Paolini 2

  • Sean Leahy

    Six unforced errors so far for Paolini and Świątek is now a game away from winning the opening set.

    Świątek 5

    Paolini 2

  • Sean Leahy

    Paolini's errors cost her in the sixth game as Świątek moves closer to taking the first set.

    Świątek 4

    Paolini 2

  • Sean Leahy

    Paolini goes long and Świątek takes her second lead of the match.

    Świątek 3

    Paolini 2

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    Paolini's lead in the first set is gone as Świątek evens up the match.

    Świątek 2

    Paolini 2

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    Paolini gets the first break and takes the third game.

    Świątek 1

    Paolini 2

  • Sean Leahy

    Paolini nearly loses the second game after going up 40-0, but bounces back to even up the first set.

    Świątek 1

    Paolini 1

  • Sean Leahy

    Świątek gets ahead early and takes the first game.

    Świątek 1

    Paolini 0

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    After the coin toss Iga Świątek will serve first.

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy
  • Yahoo Sports Staff