UFC 304 confirmed for Manchester in July

Aspinall became the first Briton to win a UFC heavyweight title by beating Sergei Pavlovich for the interim belt in November [Getty Images]

Manchester will host UFC 304 on 27 July.

It will be the first sporting event to take place at the city's new Co-op Live Arena, which opens this month.

No fights have been announced for the event, but one or both British champions Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards are likely to feature.

Last week, interim heavyweight champion Aspinall, 31, "confirmed" on social media that he would be fighting at the event.

Edwards, 32, the is the UFC welterweight champion, who last competed in December, beating Colby Covington by unanimous decision.

It will be UFC's first show in Manchester since UFC 204 eight years ago, where former British middleweight champion Michael Bisping defended his world title against American Dan Henderson.

Like on that date in 2016, UFC 304 will see the prelims start at 23:00 BST with the main card beginning at 03:00 BST the following morning, catering to the US pay-per-view audience.

The Co-op Live Arena is billed as the largest venue of its type in the UK, with a capacity of 23,500.

"I’m so excited to get back to Manchester. And no better time than this summer,” said UFC President Dana White.

"We have two champions from the UK and fans have been dying for a UFC PPV event. So here we come to the largest indoor arena in the UK. See you soon, England!”