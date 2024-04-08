UConn vs Purdue live updates: Predictions, picks, national championship odds, how to watch

Men’s March Madness ends tonight with the crowning of the 2024 national champion. No. 1 UConn is aiming to become the first team in men’s college basketball to repeat as championship since Florida did it in 2006-07. No. 1 Purdue is hunting its first national championship in program history.

TBS is airing the national championship game. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

What time does UConn play Purdue?

No. 1 UConn and No. 1 Purdue tip off at 9:20 ET tonight.

How to watch UConn vs. Purdue: TV channel, live stream

TBS is airing tonight’s national championship. You can stream it on the NCAA March Madness Live app, Paramount+, HULU with Live TV, in addition to Sling TV and Fubo.

Purdue vs. UConn prediction: Huskies get another double-digit win in NCAA Tournament

UConn played its worst game of the tournament against Alabama and still won by 14 points. The Huskies are an intimidating bunch. Purdue can counter with Edey in the middle and an experienced backcourt. While Edey vs. Donovan Clingan is the marquee matchup, this game will be determined more so by whether the Boilermakers can defend the perimeter and limit the Huskies’ open looks. In a game that looks tight on paper, UConn has more room for error and could put together another double-digit win. — Paul Myerberg

UConn vs. Purdue prediction: Purdue stays close before UConn pulls away

It might seem crazy given how dominant Zach Edey has been in the past two seasons, but he won't be the best player on the court Monday. Donovan Clingan can match his length and has a significant edge in athletic ability that should be key to defending him. Purdue's best chance is riding its 3-point shooting - it ranks No. 1 in the country in percentage from behind the arc - which means Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones have to be on their game for 40 minutes. Alabama showed you can push Connecticut for a while if you shoot well, but in the end the Huskies pulled away. Look for a similar result as UConn becomes the first team to repeat in 17 years. — Erick Smith

Purdue vs. UConn prediction: Purdue can win but it will be UConn that prevails

Let me state up front that Purdue absolutely can win this game. UConn is the No. 1 team in the field for a reason, but the Huskies are beatable. However, it takes a nearly perfect performance to pull it off. Alabama played about as well as it could have for 35 minutes Saturday night and still ran out of steam at the end. The Boilermakers have done a superb job eliminating the inconsistencies that led to their early demise last March, and they’re capable of playing a clean game. But I thought going into the tourney that the Huskies would have too many weapons for this championship matchup, and I’ll stand by that conclusion. — Eddie Timanus

UConn vs. Purdue prediction: Only a perfect game by Purdue can stop UConn

As much as I’d enjoy watching a great title game, my guess is that Purdue’s guards will get athletically exposed in this matchup and they’ll be battling uphill just like every other UConn opponent. UConn just does so many little things well on the offensive end that even poor shooting doesn’t seem to slow them down. Purdue will have to play nearly a perfect game to keep this close. — Dan Wolken

UConn vs. Purdue preview: What to know

In addition to pairing the nation’s two best teams, the national title tilt between UConn and Purdue involves programs with dialed-in fan bases, so naturally a championship here would be quite meaningful for whichever side prevails. The Huskies, one of the premier programs of the last quarter century, seek a second championship in succession and sixth overall. The Boilermakers, often second and sometimes third or lower fiddle in the basketball-mad state of Indiana, hope to hoist a long-awaited first banner.

At the centerpiece of this matchup is the clash of titans in the middle. At 7-2, UConn’s Donovan Clingan doesn’t usually give up any inches to his counterpart in the post, but the Boilermakers’ Zach Edey will actually have two on him. Even so, Edey will have a more difficult time than usual executing his signature jump hook against a defender who can nearly match his reach. In truth, the key to the game will probably unfold at the perimeter, where Purdue’s Braden Smith as the primary ball handler will face UConn’s constant pressure.

It will be up to Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer to make their share of 3-pointers, as Alabama was able to do Saturday night, to stay within shouting distance of the Huskies. Though UConn’s prowess at the defensive end of the floor has been celebrated all season, its offensive efficiency is just as relentless, with Tristen Newton surgically dissecting opposing defenses and getting the ball to his numerous finishing options. Purdue is unlikely to repeat the mistake of leaving Stephon Castle alone, but Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban also demand attention. — Eddie Timanus

UConn vs. Purdue predictions

UConn vs. Purdue is a battle of heavyweights that the college basketball world deserves. All eyes will be on how Zach Edey is able to handle the mighty Huskies. Purdue has the caliber of a national championship team, and in any other year, it would likely be hoisting up the trophy. But this Connecticut team just doesn't seem like it can be stopped. Stephon Castle will have another great game, but watch out for Cam Spencer to shine. It's close for a majority of the game, but the Huskies pull away late to win back-to-back national championships. — Jordan Mendoza

UConn vs. Purdue picks

Here are USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game.

Jordan Mendoza: UConn

Paul Myerberg: UConn

Erick Smith: UConn

Eddie Timanus: UConn

Dan Wolken: UConn

UConn vs. Purdue odds to win national championship

The Huskies are the favorites to win the national championship over the Boilermakers, according to BetMGM.

Spread: UConn (-7)

Moneylines: UConn (-310); Purdue (+250)

Over/under: 145.5

What to know about Zach Edey, Purdue's star big man

You can't have the men's NCAA Tournament without the potential back-to-back national player of the year. Zach Edey is back and leading Purdue into March Madness again, and is a major reason the Boilermakers are a No. 1 seed for the second straight season. This time, Purdue is hoping for a better outcome than last year – when it was eliminated by a No. 16 seed – and looking to make the Final Four for the first time since 1980. If Purdue does that, Edey will likely be a big reason for the trip to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here is everything to know about Purdue center Zach Edey.

Who won 2023 men's March Madness?

Last year, the UConn Huskies defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 at NRG Stadium in Houston to win the school's fifth championship overall and first since 2014. Connecticut is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Florida Gators, who won consecutive titles in 2006 and 2007.

Purdue’s path to 2024 national championship game

The No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, the Purdue Boilermakers have enjoyed a relatively smooth ride to the Final Four in this year's NCAA Tournament. They posted a convincing win over No. 16 seed Grambling in the opening round, then blew out No. 8 Utah State, upended No. 5 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and edged No. 2 Tennessee in the regional final. Led by 7-foot-4 All-American Zach Edey, the Boilermakers have been at or near the top of the USA TODAY coaches poll all season long, including eight weeks at No. 1. — Steve Gardner

UConn NCAA Tournament championship game history

While the Connecticut men's basketball team isn't as accomplished as its women's team — the women's team has won 11 national championships — the men's program has essentially been flawless once it gets to the big game. The Huskies actually have a pristine 5-0 record in men's NCAA Tournament championship games. The Huskies have seven Final Four appearances, including the current 2024 run. — Lorenzo Reyes

Zach Edey vs. Donovan Clingan is one of many great matchups in March Madness title game

Donovan Clingan and No. 1 Connecticut. Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue.

Getting the no-doubt top two teams of this season to meet for the national championship is enough to make Monday night must-see TV. Adding in this matchup of big men might make this one of the most exciting pairings in recent NCAA men’s tournament history.

Edey is the most decorated player in program history. The two-time Naismith player of the year stands with Bill Walton and Ralph Sampson as the only multiple winners in the award’s history.

Clingan is "the most impactful player in the country," teammate Hassan Diarra said. The sophomore has played the best basketball of his career during tournament play, earning MVP honors in the East Region and scoring 18 points with four blocks against No. 4 Alabama in the Final Four.

Edey against Clingan ranks among the most highly anticipated frontcourt matchups in championship game history. Here’s more on Monday’s tilt and four others from the past 40 years.

How tall is Zach Edey?

Purdue center Zach Edey is listed at 7-foot-4, which makes him among the tallest players in college basketball this year. He's the tallest player left standing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Purdue says Edey weighs 300 pounds.

Edey is among the most dominant, if not the most dominant, players in college basketball today. With a list of accolades that stand almost as tall as he does, it's no surprise the Boilermakers' big man is a lot to handle for opponents.

Has Purdue ever won a national championship in men's basketball?

No. The closest Purdue has come to winning a national championship was in 1969, when star guard Rick Mount led the Boilermakers to a 23-5 overall record and a Big Ten title. They defeated Miami (Ohio) and Marquette in the NCAA Tournament regionals to advance to the Final Four in Louisville, Kentucky. Purdue routed North Carolina 92-65 in the semifinals, but ran into John Wooden's UCLA buzzsaw in the championship game, losing 92-72. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 37 points and pulled down 20 rebounds to lead the Bruins to their third of seven consecutive NCAA titles. — Steve Gardner

