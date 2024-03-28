What to know about Purdue center Zach Edey: Height, weight, more

Whoever plays Purdue is faced with a tall, tall, task. And he typically stands underneath the basket.

Purdue center Zach Edey is among the most dominant, if not the most dominant, players in college basketball today. With a list of accolades that stand almost as tall as he does, it's no surprise the Boilermakers' big man is a lot to handle for opponents.

Edey is a throwback player of sorts. In an era of position-less basketball, the 7-foot-plus center makes his living in the paint, and his game has won him ample awards, and is seemingly going to win him a second consecutive Naismith Player of the Year award. It remains to be seen whether or not he can power Purdue to a national championship, but that's a work in progress as they enter the Sweet 16.

Here's what to know about the big Boilermaker in the middle of Purdue's offense:

How tall is Zach Edey?

Purdue center Zach Edey is listed at 7-foot-4, which makes him among the tallest players in college basketball this year. He's the tallest player in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Purdue says Edey weighs 300 pounds.

Others on the tall-player list: Ole Miss center Jamarion Sharp stands at 7-foot-5, which is tied with Missouri center Conor Vanover. Edey is third on the list at 7-foot-4, tied alongside Syracuse center Naheem McLeod.

Coincidentally, Purdue also rosters 7-foot-2 center Will Berg, who has played select minutes through the 2024 tournament.

Zach Edey NBA Draft projection

While he's been one of college basketball's most dominant players, some feel as though Edey's game may not translate to the NBA level due to his lack of mobility.

USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zilgitt and Scooby Axson believe that Edey's foot speed may not work at the next level to keep up with the sport's style and pace. Still, he may be a first-round selection come late June, especially if he continues to put on a monster showing through the remainder of March.

