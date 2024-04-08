UConn or Purdue? NCAA Tournament title game picks for for final game of March Madness

It's rare when the NCAA men's tournament title game comes down to the two best teams entering the start of March Madness. But that is what we will be treated to when defending champion Connecticut faces Purdue for all the marbles Monday night.

The matchup is made further intriguing by having a showdown of the two best big men in college basketball with two-time Naismith Award winner Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan battling down low. With each of them potentially having a stalemate, that could push the onus on to the backcourts of both team to make an impact.

It shapes up for a potentially memorable night with the anticipation of a title game to remember. Here's our picks for who will cut down the nets.

Battle of heavyweights goes to UConn

This is a battle of heavyweights that the college basketball world deserves. All eyes will be on how Zach Edey is able to handle the mighty Huskies. Purdue has the caliber of a national championship team, and in any other year, it would likely be hoisting up the trophy. But this Connecticut team just doesn't seem like it can be stopped. Stephon Castle will have another great game, but watch out for Cam Spencer to shine. It's close for a majority of the game, but the Huskies pull away late to win back-to-back national championships. Connecticut 78, Purdue 68 - Jordan Mendoza

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles the ball against Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (12) during Final Four of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament at State Farm Stadium.

UConn gets another double-digit win in NCAA Tournament

UConn played its worst game of the tournament against Alabama and still won by 14 points. The Huskies are an intimidating bunch. Purdue can counter with Edey in the middle and an experienced backcourt. While Edey vs. Donovan Clingan is the marquee matchup, this game will be determined more so by whether the Boilermakers can defend the perimeter and limit the Huskies’ open looks. In a game that looks tight on paper, UConn has more room for error and could put together another double-digit win. Connecticut 78, Purdue 67 - Paul Myerberg

Purdue stays close before UConn pulls away

It might seem crazy given how dominant Zach Edey has been in the past two seasons, but he won't be the best player on the court Monday. Donovan Clingan can match his length and has a significant edge in athletic ability that should be key to defending him. Purdue's best chance is riding its 3-point shooting - it ranks No. 1 in the country in percentage from behind the arc - which means Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones have to be on their game for 40 minutes. Alabama showed you can push Connecticut for a while if you shoot well, but in the end the Huskies pulled away. Look for a similar result as UConn becomes the first team to repeat in 17 years. - Connecticut 75, Purdue 64 -Erick Smith

Purdue can win but it will be UConn that prevails

Let me state up front that Purdue absolutely can win this game. UConn is the No. 1 team in the field for a reason, but the Huskies are beatable. But, and here’s the big but, it takes a nearly perfect performance to pull it off. Alabama played about as well as it could have for 35 minutes Saturday night and still ran out of steam at the end. The Boilermakers have done a superb job eliminating the inconsistencies that led to their early demise last March, and they’re capable of playing a clean game. But I thought going into the tourney that the Huskies would have too many weapons for this championship matchup, and I’ll stand by that conclusion. Connecticut 85, Purdue 79 - Eddie Timanus

Only a perfect game by Purdue can stop UConn

As much as I’d enjoy watching a great title game, my guess is that Purdue’s guards will get athletically exposed in this matchup and they’ll be battling uphill just like every other UConn opponent. UConn just does so many little things well on the offensive end that even poor shooting doesn’t seem to slow them down. Purdue will have to play nearly a perfect game to keep this close. - Connecticut 72, Purdue 58 - Dan Wolken

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness picks as UConn and Purdue play for NCAA Tournament title