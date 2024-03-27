Two more former Wisconsin Badgers invited to NFL local prospect days

Former Wisconsin Badgers safety Travian Blaylock and cornerback Jason Maitre received invites to NFL local prospect days, Blaylock by the Green Bay Packers and Maitre by the New England Patriots, according to a report from KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

The news comes on the heels of former Badgers outside linebacker C.J. Goetz also receiving an invitation to the Packers’ local prospect tryout.

NFL teams’ local prospect days are designed for collegiate players who are not projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, and finished their careers somewhere near a team’s facilities. Blaylock’s career in Madison, Wisconsin is close to the Packers’ facilities in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Maitre, meanwhile, played five seasons at Boston College before transferring to Wisconsin — making the New England Patriots the closest NFL team.

Neither Blaylock nor Maitre were invited to the recent NFL Combine. Each participated in a pro day — Blaylock at Wisconsin and Maitre at Boston College. Both are projected to be signed as undrafted free agents.

These tryouts give each player a valuable chance to showcase their skills infront of interested NFL teams that are always searching for under-the-radar talent.

