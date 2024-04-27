NFL Draft 2024: Instant grades for every pick in Rounds 2 and 3

Round 2

If you told people Keon Coleman would still be available here back in September, it would have sounded crazy. He’s got big-time talent, but suffered through some inconsistencies over the back half of his final season. Running the 40 in the 4.6 didn’t help his cause, but he's the type of receiver that should have success in the NFL. Grade: B

The Chargers desperately needed a wide receiver and traded up to get the speedy playmaker from Georgia. He was a force for the Dawgs from Day 1 and a fantastic route runner for an offense that featured several NFL players. It’s an unproven wide receiver room for the Chargers, but McConkey and Quentin Johnston have some promise at least. Grade: B

Orhorhoro has some traits where he’ll have the chance to grow and develop into a nice, disruptive player, but it’s a little interesting that the Falcons felt like they needed to trade up for him. Perhaps their bet on his upside works, but it just didn’t seem like they needed to give up draft capital to pick him right outside the first round. Grade: C-

4 (36). Washington Commanders: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Love this pick for the Commanders. Newton has had some struggles with a foot injury over the past few months, but he’s as talented as they come for interior pressure players. He’s got a wide repertoire of pass-rush moves and if his foot is good to go, he and Jonathan Allen will wreck heads for Dan Quinn’s defense. Grade: A

5 (37). New England Patriots (from Chargers): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

The Patriots are giving Drake Maye a rookie wide receiver to run with next year. The Patriots needed to add receiver talent to their roster in the draft and found a tough player to help in the slot for their offense. Polk might not be a burner, but he should be a strong option over the middle of the field. Grade: B+

6 (38). Tennessee Titans: T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

The Titans got bigger on defense, but it’s fair to wonder where his skill set fits in the modern NFL. He’s not going to be a pass rush threat at around 370 pounds, but at least should have some impact against the run. This feels a bit early for a pure run stuffer. Grade: D+

The Rams definitely had a need for a disruptive defensive presence, but Fiske has a bit of an odd profile. He’s a freakish athlete, but also an older prospect — which, admittedly, the Rams had success with a year ago. Fiske needs to add some strength to be an every-down player in the NFL, but there is some upside here considering his athleticism. A 2025 second-round pick is a high price to pay here. Grade: C

8 (40). Philadelphia Eagles (from Bears via Commanders): Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

DeJean’s slide stops here. He has the talent to play any spot in the secondary, including the outside. The Eagles needed to continue to revamp their secondary with young talent and they’ve done a hell of a job by adding DeJean to a draft class that includes Quinyon Mitchell. Grade: A+

The Saints traded up to stop the slide of McKinstry, getting a cornerback to continue to round out what’s a very competitive group for the Saints. McKinstry was once viewed as a first-round pick, so this might be a good value pickup — despite the Saints' need to continue to spend future assets. Grade: A

Just like McKinstry in the last pick, Lassiter isn’t a burner. However, he’s a physical, talented cornerback that has the ability to tackle in the open field and come in as a Day 1 starter at nickel for the Texans. This is a great pick. Grade: A

The Cardinals traded back and got a cornerback with massive upside. The Cards are still building out their roster for the long term, so it makes sense that they would take someone who can pay off in a big way in the future. Brick by brick. Grade: B+

12 (44). Las Vegas Raiders: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon

This is probably a good spot for Powers-Johnson, who was announced as a guard instead of a center. Regardless, the Raiders needed bodies on the interior and Powers-Johnson is a credible player to add at guard. Very steady starter. Grade: B

13 (45). Green Bay Packers (from Broncos via Saints): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Packers felt like they needed a linebacker and they got one in Cooper. He’s very fast and has some coverage ability, but his play in the box leaves some room for growth. Cooper might be a lower floor player as far as NFL responsibilities are concerned, but he has the speed to be a playmaker early on. Grade: C

14 (46). Carolina Panthers (from Colts): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

The process here for the Panthers is a bit strange. Brooks is a quality running back prospect, but trading up for a player who will still be getting up to full strength as a rookie is odd. Of course, if Brooks is back to pre-injury form, then this is moot. It just seems awfully risky from a pick allocation sense. Grade: D+

15 (47). New York Giants (from Seahawks): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

This is probably about the right range for Nubin. He's the first safety drafted and he's a quality replacement for Xavier McKinney right away. This is the exact type of player that the Giants needed to add to their back seven. Grade: B

Smith is a talented player with the upside to be something special, but it’s not quite there yet for him. He is in a nice situation with Josh Allen and Travon Walker on the outside, but will need some coaching up to get where he wants to be in the NFL. Grade: B-

17 (49). Cincinnati Bengals: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Jenkins is a solid defensive lineman who can play all over the line, but might not be a true standout at any position. Still, Jenkins has the talent and opportunity to develop into a steady presence for the Bengals. Grade: C+

18 (50). Washington Commanders (from Saints via Eagles): Mike Sainristil, DB, Michigan

Shout out to the 2024 All-Juice Team! The Commanders grabbed a stud prospect to play in the slot for them. Sainristil is a competitive force who's not afraid to come downhill and hit people in the mouth. He’s got pretty solid chops in man coverage too. Nice pickup. Grade: A

19 (51). Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

The Steelers continue their major youth movement up front. First Broderick Jones last season, then Troy Fautanu in the first round of this year's draft, and now Frazier to man down their center spot. The Steelers clearly wanted to fix the offensive line this year and they’ve certainly moved in the right direction. Grade: A

20 (52). Indianapolis Colts (from Rams via Panthers): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Mitchell was viewed as a potential first-round prospect and he fell all the way to the back half of the second round. The Colts need to continue to add weapons around Anthony Richardson as he works his way back from injury, and now they have Mitchell to play with Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. Grade: A+

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was seen by many as a first-round prospect but he slid to the latter half of the second round, where the Indianapolis Colts selected him. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

21 (53). Washington Commanders (from Eagles): Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Sinnott is a quality tight end prospect that should round out a solid skill group for Jayden Daniels in his first year. It’s not the sexiest pick, but it’s a pick that will help the Commanders on offense. Grade: B-

22 (54). Cleveland Browns: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

This is a great spot to take a 300-pounder that runs a 4.7 40-yard dash. He didn’t have a ton of production in college, but he’s got the tools to be an impact defensive tackle in the NFL. This could be a major boom pick for the Browns. Grade: A

23 (55). Miami Dolphins: Patrick Paul, OL, Houston

The Dolphins needed to continue bolstering their offensive line and they got a potential decade-long starter in Paul. Paul is a big-bodied freak athlete who has real potential to be a good player in the NFL. Love this. Grade: A

24 (56). Dallas Cowboys: Marshawn Kneeland, DL, Western Michigan

The Cowboys needed to add more juice to their pass rush and found someone who has the potential to be a solid No. 2 across from Micah Parsons for the long term. Kneeland had first-round rumors, but this is a probably a more appropriate spot for him. Grade: B-

Braswell is a solid if unspectacular edge rusher. He’s got some burst up the field, but projects more as a tertiary rushing option rather than a lead dog. Still, a nice player to have on your roster even if he’s not a star. Grade: C+

26 (58). Green Bay Packers: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

This is a great get for the Packers. Bullard might not be the most dynamic athlete in the draft, but the former Bulldog is a playmaker all over the field and has a chance to be a long-term starter in the NFL. Bullard and Xavier McKinney are a versatile pair of safeties to put on the field. Grade: A-

27 (59). Houston Texans: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

This pick might not come to fruition right away for the Texans, but it’s a great long-term play. Fisher is a bit raw, but he’s young and is still a realistic bet to hit his ceiling in a big way for the Texans. This pick could pay off in the long run. Grade: B+

28 (60). Buffalo Bills: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Bishop was a productive safety for Utah and now goes to a team that needs a safety. This is a safe pick that should give the Bills a multiyear starter at a position of need. Grade: B

29 (61). Detroit Lions: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

The Lions' run on cornerbacks continues with Rakestraw coming into the fold. Adding him with Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis gives the Lions and lot of playmaking at cornerback. Rakestraw isn't the biggest or fastest guy, but he can play. Grade: B

Rosengarten is an elite mover at offensive line and has a lot of experience playing in college. This is probably an immediate starter at right tackle after Baltimore traded away Morgan Moses. Grade: B

One plus is not enough here — this is a potentially franchise-altering pick for the Chiefs at the bottom of the second round. Suamataia is a bit raw, but he has legitimate franchise left tackle athleticism and movement ability. Throw him out there and let him grow into an elite tackle. Grade: A+

32 (64). San Francisco 49ers (from Chiefs): Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

Green is a skilled player for the 49ers to add to their defensive backfield. He made a lot of plays on the ball last year for the Seminoles and held first-round pick Malik Nabers in check during their matchups to open the season. Grade: B

Round 3

1 (65). New York Jets (from Panthers): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Corley has a chance to be a monster after the catch in the NFL. He’s a great addition to a room that already has Mike Williams and budding superstar Garrett Wilson. Wilson and Corley are a good duo to build around for the future. Grade: B+

2 (66). Arizona Cardinals: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

This is a great pick for the Cardinals. Benson might not be the shiftiest runner, but big backs with legitimate straight-line speed are always good money. Benson is a true home-run hitter. Grade: A

3 (67). Washington Commanders: Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU

This is a bit early for Coleman, but hard to get too mad at taking an offensive lineman with good movement skills in the third round. The Commanders at least got some developable depth here. Grade: C

4 (68). New England Patriots: Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn State

Solid pickup for the Patriots, who can have a long-term right tackle to protect Drake Maye. Wallace might not be ready to play right away, but he really does have the movement skills and talent to be a starting tackle down the road. Grade: B-

5 (69). Los Angeles Chargers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

The Chargers really needed a linebacker and Jim Harbaugh went back to Michigan to find one. Colson is one of the better linebacker prospects in the draft and his athleticism should help him make plays early for the Chargers. Grade: A

The Chargers drafted a familiar face in the third round for new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who gets to reunite with Michigan linebacker Junior Colson. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

6 (70). New York Giants: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Good depth here for the Giants at cornerback. It’s never a bad idea to add cornerbacks and now the Giants have two defensive backs added at this point in the draft. Grade: C+

7 (71). Arizona Cardinals (from Titans): Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois

The Cardinals got a player who can provide good depth up front. He might not have a lot of long-term starting potential, but he’s a body on the offensive line. Grade: C

8 (72). Carolina Panthers (from Jets): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

The Panthers get the linebacker depth they need. Carolina just needed bodies on defense after losing a few guys this offseason. Brick by brick. Grade: C

9 (73). Dallas Cowboys (from Vikings via Lions): Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

Love this pick for Dallas. Beebe has the versatility and talent to be a fixture with the Cowboys for a long time as they continue to find the next great version of their offensive line. He played guard and tackle in the same games at times for Kansas State. Grade: A

10 (74). Atlanta Falcons: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington

Trice has real starter ability and the Falcons needed an edge rusher. Trice has a chance to become a solid rotational level player at the least, which is hard to find at edge at this point in the draft. Grade: A

Good developmental option for the Bears. They have a lot of depth right now between Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright and the newly drafted Amegadjie. Grade: B+

12 (76). Denver Broncos: Jonah Elliss, Edge, Utah

The Broncos needed a pass rusher and Elliss is a great value at this point in the draft. He’s a high-floor guy who should be able to start right away. Grade: A

13 (77). Las Vegas Raiders: Delmar Glaze, OL Maryland

This adds offensive tackle depth for a team that needed it. Perhaps Glaze is a diamond in the rough starter, but he’s most likely just depth. Grade: C

14 (78). Houston Texans (from Seahawks via Eagles and Commanders): Calen Bullock, S, USC

Nice pickup for the Texans, who needed a safety to pair with Jalen Pitre. Bullock was one of the few playmakers on defense for the Trojans, notching nine interceptions in three seasons. Grade: B

15 (79). Indianapolis Colts (from Jaguars via Falcons and Cardinals) Matt Goncalves, OL, Pitt

Offensive line depth is never a bad thing. Goncalves might be able to play a few positions up front for the Colts, but solid swing tackle is a nice outcome for him. Grade: C

16 (80). Cincinnati Bengals: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

Burton is extremely talented, but had some character red flags this offseason. He’s the perfect guy to pair with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase for the long term — and maybe Tee Higgins, too? Regardless, Burton can make big plays happen downfield. Grade: B

17 (81). Seattle Seahawks (from Saints via Broncos): Christian Haynes, OL, UConn

Haynes is a STUD. The Seahawks might have a rookie starting guard in the third round who excels just about everywhere. This is a fantastic pickup. Grade: A+

18 (82). Arizona Cardinals: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Good, big athlete for the Cardinals to pair with Trey McBride. This is the thunder to McBride’s lightning. Grade: C+

19 (83). Los Angeles Rams: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Corum is a good player, no doubt, but this feels like a weird fit with what Kyren Williams brought to the team last season. Still, a 1-2 punch with Williams and Corum behind a revamped offensive line might rake for the Rams. Grade: C+

20 (84). Pittsburgh Steelers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

The Steelers needed some wide receiver depth and they got it, but they might have been better served finding a bigger-play wide receiver. Still, Wilson will learn quickly with the big target vacuum he’s walking into. Grade: C

21 (85). Cleveland Browns: Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan

The Browns just picked an offensive lineman who has starter potential in the third round. Good move for Cleveland and another member off the All-Juice team is gone. Grade: B

22 (86). San Francisco 49ers (from Eagles via Texans): Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas

More depth for a 49ers offensive line that’s continuing to find their best starting five after an inconsistent showing in 2023. Grade: C

23 (87). Dallas Cowboys: Marist Liufau, LB Notre Dame

The Cowboys needed a real linebacker body on their roster and they got one in Liufau. No more safeties at linebacker is a good thing for Dallas, even if Liufau isn’t necessarily a star. Grade: C

24 (88). Green Bay Packers: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Lloyd is a stud. He’s had a bit of a fumbling problem, but he’s a bowling ball with balance and some real breakaway speed. If he’s able to hold onto the ball better he can be an impact running back in the NFL. Grade: A+

25 (89). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia

Safety depth here is a solid pull for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has a good third safety or depth safety to pair with Antoine Winfield Jr. Grade: B

26 (90). Arizona Cardinals (from Texans): Elijah Jones, DB, Boston College

Jones adds versatile defensive back depth. He has the ability to grow into a starter at some point if things shake out for him, but he faces a log-jammed depth chart — which is a good thing for the Cardinals. Grade: C

27 (91). Green Bay Packers (from Bills): Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

It's hard to get too upset about at a pick at this point in the draft, but Hopper feels like a longshot to be a contributor on defense for the Packers. Grade: C-

28 (92). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Lions): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

The third Washington wide receiver is off the board, giving the Huskies six offensive players drafted from their national runner-up team. McMillan is a strong get for the Buccaneers and should compete for starting 11 personnel reps off the bat. Grade: A

29 (93). Baltimore Ravens: Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State

Edge depth for the Ravens. They needed some insurance in case Odafe Oweh doesn’t take that next step. Grade: B

30 (94). Philadelphia Eagles (from 49ers): Jalyx Hunt, LB, Houston Christian

Edge depth is never a bad thing. Hunt is a bit undersized, but the Eagles have gravitated toward those body types on the edge recently with some good results. Grade: C

31 (95). Buffalo Bills (from Chiefs): DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

Carter is a quality backup prospect for the Bills’ defensive line rotation. Grade: C

32 (96). Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory): Jarrian Jones, DB, Florida State

Another All-Juice Team selection, Jones has a chance to develop into a solid starter for the Jaguars down the road. Grade: B

33 (97). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory): McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M

The Bengals needed defensive line depth and might have found that with the steady Jackson from Texas A&M. Grade: C

34 (98). Pittsburgh Steelers (from Eagles, compensatory): Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Wilson has played a whole lot of football for NC State. He has a chance to be a solid starter. Grade: B

35 (99). Los Angeles Rams (compensatory): Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Kinchens is a good playmaker and should be a productive member of the Rams’ secondary. His 4.65 40-yard dash and general poor performance at the NFL combine hurt him, but he’s still a good ball player. Grade: B

36 (100). Washington Commanders (from 49ers, compensatory): Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Random as hell. McCaffrey had a solid final season in college football, so maybe this works, but it's hard to see where he fits in with the Commanders. Weird pick. Grade: D