Astros have dug a big hole, Ohtani returns to Toronto & Pete Crow-Armstrong’s first MLB hit

When we previewed the 2024 MLB season a few months back, it was pretty clear which teams would be in the basement of the baseball standings. With teams like the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies living up to their projections, it’s the Houston Astros and their 7-19 record that shocks us here on the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman try to make sense of how the once powerhouse Astros sit in last place in the AL West and place among some of the worst teams in the league. They talk about the numerous injuries that have ravaged their pitching staff, the bad signings that they’ve made and why the front office consists of former MLB players that probably aren’t qualified to make roster decisions.

The guys then discuss their Good, Bad, Uggla for the week, in which they highlight Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong getting his first major league hit, a home run, during a day game at Wrigley Field after failing to get a hit when he was called up last season.

Jake & Jordan also touch on what the reaction might be like for Shohei Ohtani when he plays in Toronto this weekend, the legend that is Cleveland Guardians pitching prospect Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson and highlight a few big matchups on the slate for baseball this weekend.

1:24 - What happened to the Astros?

24:18 - Could the Astros break it down?

27:57 - The good

34:37 - The bad

40:35 - The Uggla

49:27 - Weekend preview

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts