Top Purdue football recruit Tarrion Grant reclassifies, will join Boilermakers in 2024

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ryan Walters' week started off with some good news.

The second-year Purdue football head coach already had a commitment in hand from five-star cornerback Tarrion Grant.

Turns out that Grant will be a Boilermaker sooner than expected.

Grant, originally a 2025 recruit from Siegal High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., reclassified to the class of 2024 and will join Purdue for the upcoming season after signing on Monday.

More: Purdue football transfer portal tracker: See who is coming and going on the Boiler roster

Grant originally committed to Purdue in January as the sixth-ranked cornerback nationally in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

Grant had a long list of suitors, including a combined 18 teams from the SEC and Big Ten.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Siegel's Tarrion Grant (8) celebrates his touchdown against Oakland with Will Millican (51) and Christian Fletcher (22) during the second quarter at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Top Purdue recruit Tarrion Grant reclassifies to join team in 2024