Top Purdue football recruit Tarrion Grant reclassifies, will join Boilermakers in 2024
WEST LAFAYETTE — Ryan Walters' week started off with some good news.
The second-year Purdue football head coach already had a commitment in hand from five-star cornerback Tarrion Grant.
Turns out that Grant will be a Boilermaker sooner than expected.
Grant, originally a 2025 recruit from Siegal High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., reclassified to the class of 2024 and will join Purdue for the upcoming season after signing on Monday.
Grant originally committed to Purdue in January as the sixth-ranked cornerback nationally in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.
Grant had a long list of suitors, including a combined 18 teams from the SEC and Big Ten.
