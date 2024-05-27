MLB, Prostate Cancer Foundation partner to raise awareness through Home Run Challenge

Prostate Cancer Foundation founder and chairman Michael Milken speaks with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before a May 25 game against the Reds in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Did you know that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime? That’s roughly equivalent to 1 player on the baseball field. In 2024, nearly 300,000 U.S. men will be diagnosed. And while the vast majority will have early-stage, highly treatable disease, prostate cancer is still a deadly disease for too many dads, coaches, brothers and husbands. That's why the Prostate Cancer Foundation partners with Major League Baseball to raise awareness.

What is the Home Run Challenge?

For 29 years, MLB and PCF have partnered for the Home Run Challenge to raise awareness and funds to support lifesaving prostate cancer research. From now through Father’s Day (June 16), the PCF Team is traveling to ballparks around the country, meeting fans and players alike.

What has the Home Run Challenge accomplished?

Thanks to the ongoing commitment of MLB, the Home Run Challenge has raised more than $70 million for breakthroughs in prostate cancer research. PCF supporters have been to over 500 games in every ballpark in North America, seen some of the greatest moments in baseball history, been joined by over 40 Hall of Famers and participated in more than 1,000 broadcasts.

How you can get involved

You’re invited to join the fun and support prostate cancer research by tracking your favorite team’s home runs, making a donation, taking our baseball trivia challenges and entering to win signed baseball memorabilia.