Purdue football transfer portal tracker

WEST LAFAYETTE − The NCAA college football transfer portal opens Dec. 4.

It's become the quickest way for schools to patch their football roster by finding needs.

This will be a one-stop shop for players coming and going to and from Purdue.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season after winning two of their final three games.

Here's what we know:

Purdue players in transfer portal

TJ Sheffield, receiver: On Nov. 22, Sheffield, a fifth-year senior, announced he's entering the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Sheffield did not participate with Purdue leading up to the final game against Indiana. In 46 career games, Sheffield has 118 receptions for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns, including 32 catches for 381 yards and two TDs this season, a year he also served as Purdue's primary punt returner. Sheffield's best season came in 2022 when he had career highs of 46 receptions and 480 yards and caught four touchdowns.

Josh Kaltenberger, center: Kaltenberger was instrumental in Purdue winning the Big Ten West in 2022, filling in at center for the injured Gus Hartwig against Indiana as well as the Big Ten Championship and Citrus Bowl. Kaltenberger battled injuries in 2023, but still was a reliable piece to Purdue's offensive line, especially late in the season when it was thin. He started four games (two at center and two at right tackle) and played in the first 11. Kaltenberger announced on social media Nov. 26 he's entering the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Khordae Sydnor, linebacker: Sydnor had his best game of 2023 against Northwestern, filling in for Nic Scourton, recording two sacks. Sydnor also had a tackle against Michigan and against Ohio State. Sydnor played all 14 games in 2022, recording 4.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and 22 total tackles en route to being an honorable mention Freshman All-American by College Football News. Sydnor announced on Nov. 26 he's entering the transfer portal. Sydnor has two years of eligibility remaining.

