Four-star 2025 cornerback Tarrion Grant commits to Purdue football

WEST LAFAYETTE — The future of Purdue football's secondary received an upgrade Sunday afternoon.

Tarrion Grant, the sixth-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2025 according to 247 Sports, announced on an Instagram live post he is verbally committed to the Boilermakers.

Grant recorded 26 tackles last season at Siegel High in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and is 247 Sports' 50th overall ranked recruit in the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound four-star cornerback is Purdue's fourth known verbal commitment for the Class of 2025, joining edge rusher Keylon Abrams, quarterback Sawyer Anderson and running back Ziaire Stevens.

Grant chose Purdue among 27 offers, including reigning national champion Michigan and Big Ten programs Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Oregon as well as nine SEC programs.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Siegel's Tarrion Grant (8) celebrates his touchdown against Oakland with Will Millican (51) and Christian Fletcher (22) during the second quarter at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

