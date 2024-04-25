Texas A&M has reportedly contacted former star Colorado running back

Texas A&M is still in the market for adding depth at several positions, especially on offense. New offensive coordinator Collin Klein requires more weapons in the passing game for starting quarterback Conner Weigman to thrive in 2024.

With the strategic aim of adding another dynamic playmaker to the team, former Auburn wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson is set to visit College Station next Friday. This potential addition, along with former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards, who recently entered the transfer portal, demonstrates the team's thoughtful and proactive approach to recruiting through the portal.

According to On3, six teams have contacted Edwards since his announcement, including Texas A&M. Klein recruited Edwards, a native of Derby, Kansas, during his time as Kansas State's OC during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

During his lone freshman season with the Buffaloes, Edwards was a lightning rod in the backfield, racking up 768 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns, including 321 rushing yards on 76 carries. Ole Miss, UCLA, Georgia, Kansas State and Nebraska.

While the Aggies are set at running back, adding more explosiveness to the new offensive scheme is never a bad idea.

