Report: Former Auburn WR Ja’Varrius Johnson will visit Texas A&M next month

Credit to Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, as the program is clearly headed in the right direction under his leadership this offseason. Most notably, Elko's utilization of the spring transfer portal has led to several commitments this month, including former Pitt linebacker Solomon DeShields.

Needing to add another wide receiver after the Maroon & White spring game showed that depth issues persist in the rotation; former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was a finalist to land with the Aggies, is now headed to Auburn.

Exciting news is on the horizon: Elko has reportedly arranged a visit next week with former Auburn WR Ja’Varrius Johnson. Johnson recorded 64 receptions, 1,114 receiving yards, and three touchdowns during his Tigers career. Johnson could be a game-changer for the Aggies.

https://twitter.com/mzenitz/status/1783256975117050318?s=61&t=WpzWZwdM0_QZhgEg29kTFg

With former Houston wide receiver Sam Brown already visiting College Station on Tuesday, Elko will need to land one of the two remaining options to feel safe going into fall camp. WR Jabre Barber continues to recover from his recent surgery to repair an injury sustained this spring.

