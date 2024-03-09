Texas A&M football team begins spring ball in less than 2 weeks with brand new coaching staff

The Texas A&M football team starts spring ball in less than two weeks on March 22 and it is quickly approaching.

Mike Elko officially begins his first season in College Station as head coach and brings a brand new staff with him. One of the key personnel is offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach Collin Klein, who will be a huge factor in whether or not junior quarterback Conner Weigman lives up to the Heisman hype.

Klein recently sat down for a Q&A with the Aggies’ social media team and Weigman had to love what his new OC had to say about what’s in store for Texas A&M this season at Kyle Field.

“You’re going to have a chance to be the best player in the country on the best team in the country year in and year out,” Klein proclaimed. “That’s what we’re going to build from the ground up and look out!”

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire