‘Surrounded by an elite level staff’: Q&A with Texas A&M OC & QB coach Collin Klein

Texas A&M offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach Collin Klein recently sat down with the Aggie Football social media team for a brief Q&A and he had a lot to say about his first few months in College Station.

Question: First impressions of the program?

Answer: “I’ve been blown away. The level of support and resources that we’re able to provide our student-athletes here is truly second to none. It blows me away every day.”

Q: Why did you decide to come coach here?

A: “It was about the right people at the right time. I really felt that with coach Elko. Growing up in Colorado watching Big 12 (and) Big 8 football, having played against Texas A&M, being down here, having a little bit of familiarity with this place, the type of backbone and the people that are here.”

Q: Can you describe your type of offense?

A: “At the end of the day, this game has been and will always be about the players. Truly as much as it’s not my offense or my system, it’s me learning about our players, me learning and figuring out how they tick, how they think, what their strengths are. What are they weaknesses? How can we help develop them? “I know what really excited me about this opportunity here with coach Elko was how he talked about discipline, accountability and development of our players and of our team. I think that’s really important to me is not just taking, plugging and playing. That’s not what it is. “We have to develop them as players. We have to develop them as men and then use their strengths to fit in and building around them, because that’s where the game’s won and lost.”

Q: What makes this program special?

A: “Just even in my short time with coach Elko, I think you’re going to be surrounded by an elite level staff, elite level leadership. I think you’re going to have elite level support across the board from every avenue. “You’re going to have a chance to be the best player in the country on the best team in the country year in and year out. That’s what we’re going to build from the ground up and look out!”

