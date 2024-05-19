PGA Championship Round 4 live: Who will emerge from the logjam atop the leaderboard?

It's been a bit since a major championship produced a truly dramatic finish. It's gonna take something special for anyone to run away with the 2024 PGA Championship.

Starting Sunday, 15 players will be within five shots of the lead. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, at -15, are a shot clear of Sahith Theegala, who stood tough Saturday despite a rough start. Behind them, well, a traffic jam.

It's setting up to be a wild final round.

