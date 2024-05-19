Live
PGA Championship Round 4 live: Who will emerge from the logjam atop the leaderboard?
It's been a bit since a major championship produced a truly dramatic finish. It's gonna take something special for anyone to run away with the 2024 PGA Championship.
Starting Sunday, 15 players will be within five shots of the lead. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, at -15, are a shot clear of Sahith Theegala, who stood tough Saturday despite a rough start. Behind them, well, a traffic jam.
It's setting up to be a wild final round.
13th is driveable
Here's something to keep an eye on later in the day: the 349-yard par-4 13th is apparently driveable:
He'd end up making that short putt for eagle.
This could get interesting later in the day when the leaders head there with someone needing to make a move.
Final round underway
The final round of the 2024 PGA Championship is underway and, yes, there are scores to be had today. Red figures dot the leaderboard already in the early way, including Brooks Koepka, who's 2-under on his round through just four holes. If that's any indication, it's going to be a shootout to win for those atop the leaderboard.