Ranking every SEC offensive coordinator ahead of spring football practices

The 2024 college footbal season, headlined by an exciting SEC schedule, changes are upon us, led by the expanded 12-team playoff structure which will create much needed parity within a sport that a handful of team has dominated throughout the last decade.

Led by the conference’s expansion, with Texas and Oklahoma set to join the SEC in July, recruiting, NIL, and the transfer portal will make their usual impact, and outside of every head coach, key assistants, especially the offensive coordinator will be depended on the steer the ship when called upon.

This offseason, a bevy of assistant changes throughout the SEC have been made, including new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko hiring former Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein to the same position, taking over for Bobby Petrino, who departed after Jimbo Fisher’s firing.

Even more entertaining, Petrino has returned to Arkansas as the program’s new OC, where, as you all remember, he served as the Razorbacks head coach for four successful seasons.

Taking a more comprehensive look at the entire conference, here are our complete SEC offensive coordinator rankings ahead of spring football practices this month.

NOTE: Mississippi State has yet to hire an offensive coordinator, and new head coach Jeff Lebby will likely serve in that role.

Tim Beck — Vanderbilt

Not to be confused with Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck, but this Tim Beck has joined the Commodores for the 2024 season after serving under New Mexico State HC Jerry Kills for the past two seasons.

While the Aggies offense averaged a notable 27 points per game, Kill likely deserves a bulk of the credit, Beck will enter one of the toughest coaching jobs in the country but does the opportunity to coach former New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia once again.

Rob Sale — Florida

Nothing against Sale, but he may be in a lose-lose situation this season, as the Gators are poised to struggle due to a depleted roster and extremely arduous mid-season SEC schedule.

However, Sale is a self-made coach with plenty to prove, and with veteran quarterback Graham Mertz returning for a final season, maybe they surprise us!

Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton — LSU

Before LSU fans get heated, this ranking could rise depending on next season’s offense production, as head coach Brian Kelly will go with Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton as co-offensive coordinators for 2024.

With now former LSU OC Mike Denbrook departing for Notre Dame, last season’s record-setting offense, including quarterback Jayden Daniels earning the Heisman Trophy, will likely take a significant step back, as Daniels and start wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers have departed for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bush Hamdan — Kentucky

New offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan has made his way to Lexington after a successful one-year stint at his alma mater Boise State, helping the Broncos finish the season at the 32nd-ranked scoring offense, averaging 32 point per game, and over 436 yards per contest.

Nick Sheridan — Alabama

Not to say that Sheridan was a panic hire for new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, but bringing in another familiar face after former Washington OC Ryan Grubb quickly left his new post to accept his current NFL OC position with the Seattle Seahawks was simply going by the book.

As the Huskies tight end coach for the past two seasons, Sheridan could be an instant success or just another name on the coaching staff. Time will tell.

Dowell Loggains — South Carolina

As you can tell from the photo above, South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has been around the block, heading into his second season as the Gamecocks OC. Veteran quarterback Spencer Rattler has departed for the NFL Draft, meaning Loggains will now be tasked with turning the talented but raw signal-caller LaNorris Sellers into a star.

Derrick Nix — Auburn

New Auburn Tigers football offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, from left, defensive coordinator Charles Kelly and head coach Hugh Freeze are introduced as Auburn Tigers basketball takes on Ole Miss Rebels at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

New Tigers offensive coordinator Derrick Nix brings an impressive pedigree to the table in multiple roles at Ole Miss for the past decade-plus, helping Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin to a Top 20 scoring offense and an 11-2 record last season.

While head coach Hugh Freeze will be calling plays, expect Nix to act as a high-level offensive consultant of sorts.

Seth Littrell — Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Seth Littrell is pictured during football practice in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

It’s kind of a no-brainer elevations for Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, who served as an offenisve assistant last seaosn after seven season leading North Texas, bring a wealth of play calling knowledge, but his biggest coaching test coming in the form of helping develop former five-star QB Jackson Arnold.

Kirby Moore — Missouri

Kirby Moore is a rising star in the coaching world, as the former Boise State wide receiver helped coordinate one of the most efficient offenses in the country last season, as Missouri finished the year 11-2, while averaging 32 points per game, and 436 yards per game.

Collin Klein — Texas A&M

Under new head coach Mike Elko, Collin Klein’s QB-centric offense is poised to look different due to Texas A&M’s talent elevation on the roster compared to his days with Kansas State.

With Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman taking care of the defense, Klein will be given free rein with one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC to take under his wing, as Conner Weigman is set to return to total health after missing eight games last season due to a foot injury.

Joey Halzle — Tennessee

Entering his second season as the Vols OC, Joey Halzle has been with head coach Josh Heupel since 2011, gaining an elite offensive tool belt, and with sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava set to take over in 2024, look for Halzle to be a hot coaching name during the 2025 offseason if things go as planned.

Kyle Flood — Texas

Call it a transitive property ranking, but Kyle Flood has, all in all, been a success under head coach Steve Sarkisian while aiding in recruiting some of the top offensive playmakers in the last two seasons.

Charlie Weis Jr. — Ole Miss

Charlie Weis Jr. may be my age and in one of the premier jobs in college football, but after two seasons in the job, the son of former college and NFL coach Charlie Weis has taught his son well, aiding Ole Miss to and 11-1 record in 2023, while the offense has continued to improve every year since.

Bobby Petrino — Arkansas

He’s back! After just one muddled season under now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, Bobby Petrino is back in Fayetteville for some unfinished business. After it was revealed that Fisher had held him back implementing his offensive scheme, the restraints are off for one of the best to do it.

Mike Bobo — Georgia

Until further notice, Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is the top dog among offensive coordinators in the SEC, and with 2024 Heisman-favorite QB Carson Beck back for a final season, I highly doubt we’ll witness an offensive dropoff in 2024

