SEC Quarterbacks rankings ahead of 2024 spring football practices

Heading into the 2024 college football season, changes are upon us, led by the expanded 12-team playoff structure which will create much needed parity within a sport that a handful of team has dominated throughout the last decade.

The SEC will also expand starting in July, with the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma as the most powerful conference in the country, which has become stronger and more prominent, especially due to the high-level quarterback play on nearly every respective roster.

For Texas A&M, new head coach Mike Elko has been provided a gift in the form of incoming junior quarterback Conner Weigman, who, due to injury, missed the Aggie’s last eight games in Jimbo Fisher’s final season at the helm, but it now healthy and ready to continue his development under Elko and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

However, Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is looking to cement himself as a future NFL first-round pick, while the 2024 squad surrounding him is as loaded as ever, looking to go on a championship run in just six months.

Focusing on the signal callers who lead the SEC next season, a slew of newcomers could surprise us, while all eyes will certainly be on players like Ewers, Weigman, and Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Here are our pre-SEC quarterback rankings ahead of what should be a highly entertaining spring football season.

Payton Thorne’s passer rating may have been the lowest in the SEC last season, but no one can deny his toughness. Passing for 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in head coach Hugh Freeze’s inaugural campaign, Thorne remains the only signal caller on the roster with enough experience to give the Tigers a chance.

While the Wildcats desperately need an above-average quarterback to open up the offense, there’s a lot of unknown regarding assumed 2024 starting QB Brock Vandagriff. During his final season with Georgia, sitting behind QB Carson Beck, Vandagriff passed for 165 yards and two touchdowns but completed 66% of his passes.

A a former five-star prospect in the 2021 cycle, the talent is there, but experience will likely hinder and chance of immediate success under center.

With longtime Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson transferring to UCF, former Boise State duel-threat Taylen Green will take over. Highly productive on the field, Green’s 59.4% completion rate is something new OC Bobby Petrino can work with, but adjusting to the juggernaut that is the SEC will be something to watch in year one.

Lanorris Sellers — South Carolina

Unknown to the general public outside of Gamecocks’ Nation, quarterback Lanorris Sellers has the size combined with a massive arm to thrive in the SEC. However, the offensive line will need to improve next season for any success to be had drastically.

Blake Shapen — Mississippi State

With new head coach Jeff Lebby taking over in Starkville, the offense should drastically improve, and Baylor transfer QB Blake Shapen certainly has the experience, on paper at least. However, outside of his arm strength, Shapen’s odd decision made during his time with the Bears seeps doubt into how he’ll transition into the SEC.

Diego Pavia — Vanderbilt

I’ll say this: Vanderbilt may have finally found its quarterback in former New Mexico State signal caller Diego Pavia, who is coming off a huge road victory over the Auburn Tigers last season. Netting nearly 4,000 yards of total offense in 2023, Pavia may not have an NFL arm, but man oh man can he produce when his number is called.

Following the likes of Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is hard enough, but so is losing wide receivers Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers, who, like Daniels, are poised to be first-round NFL draft picks this April.

Garrett Nussmeier has the arm and pedigree to get the job done but lacks experienced playmakers, and the Tiger’s defense, which is poised to be bad once again, does not bode well.

Under head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee’s offense has been lacking consistency at the quarterback position, outside of the Volunteers’ 11-2 finish with QB Hendon Hooker under center.

Well, suppose any player can possibly change the course. In that case, it’s an incoming sophomore and former five-star phenom Nico Iamaleava, whose elite traits could make Tennessee a dark horse contender for the National Championship.

Florida may be terrible next season, but quarterback Graham Mertz likely won’t be the reason why—throwing for an impressive 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns to just a mere three interceptions with a nearly 73% completion rating. If Florida wants to get back into the win column despite a tough SEC slate, it’s time to let Mertz loose.

Jackson Arnold — Oklahoma

The Jackson Arnold era for Oklahoma Football is here, and this kid could be one of the next legendary Sooners quarterbacks if coaching and general toughness in the SEC hold up.

Conner Weigman — Texas A&M

Coming off of a brutal season-ending foot injury, incoming junior quarterback Conner Weigman has already shown that he has what it takes to excel in the SEC, but in order for him to reach his full potential next season, It’s going to take better blocking on the O-line.

Throwing for 979 yards (69% completion rate) and 8 touchdowns in just four games last season was just a taste of what’s to come.

Missouri’s lethal combination of quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III could like the college football world on fire next season, as cooked produced an impressive 29 total touchdowns in 2023. the schedule is tough, but with Cook at the helm, head coach Eli Drinkwitz should sleep well at night.

Jaxson Dart is everything a head coach wants in a quarterback; whether it’s his size, throwing touch, or on-field toughness, Dart has the tools and the team behind him to lead the Rebels to a possible undefeated season in 2024.

Quinn Ewers — Texas

Ewers had his ups and downs last season but was more than good enough to help the Longhorns reach the CFP playoffs in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s third season. Losing two of his top wide receivers to the draft, the transfer portal was kind to the program, and if protection holds up, Ewers is in for a big year.

Carson Beck — Georgia

Georgia’s Carson Beck is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season after leading the SEC in passing yards in 2023. As usual, the Bulldogs are loaded from top to bottom and should be even more improved in the passing game.

A nightmare to defend on the ground and eventually, through the air at a more consistent rate, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe may have lost Nick Saban, but gained one of the top offensive mind in new Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer. With 35 touchdowns, and improvement next season could mean the Heisman Trophy making its way back to Tuscaloosa.

