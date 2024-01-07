Way-too-early 2024 Heisman odds: Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman cracks top 5

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman has come a long way in the eyes of betters in Las Vegas as he has sky-rocketed up the 2024 Heisman Trophy odds.

Entering his sophomore season in 2023, Weigman had (+10000) odds to hoist the most prestigious award in college football according to Draft Kings. After playing in four games for the Aggies this past season, he has cracked the top five of the way-too-early 2024 Heisman odds per FanDuel.

The incoming junior is now tied for fifth alongside three other quarterbacks with (+1800) odds. The other signal-callers include Michigan senior J.J. McCarthy, Oklahoma sophomore Jackson Arnold and Tennesee sophomore Nico Iamaleava.

Three quarterbacks are tied for the best odds at (+750): Texas redshirt junior Quinn Ewers, Alabama redshirt junior Jalen Milroe and Georgia redshirt senior Carson Beck. Oregon graduate transfer Dillon Gabriel sits alone with the fourth-best odds at (+1000).

Weigman is certainly the favorite to start under center for Texas A&M in the first season of the Mike Elko regime. However, he’ll have competition in camp from junior Jaylen Henderson and true sophomore Marcel Reed.

