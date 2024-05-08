Should Texans Trade For Saints Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore?

The Houston Texans have been one of the league’s more active teams this offseason as they prepare to build off last year’s surprise playoff run.

Even after landing Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter with its first selection in last month’s draft, cornerback remains a position of need. And with the Texans following the “all-in” persona, perhaps they’re willing to part with another mid-round pick for a high-profile prospect.

In the latest article Bleacher Report, Alex Kay positioned a trade that would send four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore to Houston in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.



Lattimore, 27, could come with a lower trade value since the Saints are up against the salary cap. New Orleans will be a league-high $72.8 million over the cap in 2025 due to its refusal to rebuild since the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterbak Drew Brees.

The Saints have been in a comparable spot for years but always got under the salary threshold by trading some of their highest earners and Lattimore fits the description. He’s slated to make $14.6 million in 2024 before the per-year price jumps to $31.4 million in 2025 and $28.6 million in the final year of the deal.

Moving on from Lattimore seems more reasonable after the New Oreleans selection of Kool-Aid McKinstry in Round 2. The Alabama product has the tools to be a day-one starter, making Lattimore flexible to ship elsewhere.

Houston continues to be in the market for veteran talent as it tries to put together a deep playoff run while franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud remains on his rookie contract.

Below is why the Texans should and should not trade for Lattimore.

Why The Texans Should Make A Trade

Since being selected with the 11th pick in the 2017 draft, Lattimore has been one of the league’s best defensive backs. In seven seasons, he’s had 15 interceptions along with 86 defelcted passes and two defensive touchdowns.

Tom Telesco if you can hear us….#RaiderNation Marshon Lattimore will be a Raider. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/dDPzAVDe0M — eazy (@eazyduzzitt0) April 29, 2024

Houston has spent the offseason throwing several darts at the position, hoping one sticks opposite of Derek Stingley Jr. During free agency, the

Texans took chances on one-year deals with former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson. In the draft, they took Lassiter, who has experience both in the slot and on the boundary.

Lattimore would immedietly start opposite the third-year Stingley while Lassiter settled into the NFL. Lassiter likely would compete with veteran Desmond King for first-team reps at the nickel.

Houston’s already made multiple win-now moves throughout the offseason as it prepares for a first-place schedule after winning the AFC South. Next season, the Texans face seven teams ranked in the top 10 for passing yards from a year ago.

And keep in mind that the Bears just added No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Jets welcome back Aaron Rodgers in their hunt for a postseason berth.

While the Texans had an above-average defensive unit a year ago, their pass coverage numbers were underwhelming. Opponents averaged the sixth-highest (6.5) net yards gained per pass attempt against Houston’s secondary last season. Houston’s upgraded its pass rush, but adding Lattimore would take the defense from the middle of the pack to the upper echelon.

Lattimore might be a veteran, but he’s still in his prime entering Year 8. His addition would bring a veteran presence to a young but prosperous defensive back room.

Why The Texans Should Not Make A Trade

Despite still having $23 million in 2024 cap space and a projected $46 million next offseason, Houston needs to plan beyond this fall when discussing extensions to players who prospered a season ago.

Nico Collins is in the last year of his deals and will command a significant pay raise. So will Stefon Diggs, whom Houston traded a 2025 second-round pick for to Buffalo earlier this offseason. Even after voiding the final three years of his contract, the four-time Pro Bowl target remains in talks toward a new deal.

Christian Harris, Denico Autry and Jalen Pitre will be free agents entering 2026. So could Stingely and fellow former first-round pick Kenyon Green if GM Nick Caserio elects to pass on picking up their fifth-year options.

In 2026, four of Houston’s anticipated offensive line starters, including All-Pro Laremy Tunsil, will hit the market.

Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. and Stroud’s second contracts will likely be near the top of their position group if they continue their trajectory toward stardom.

More to the point, acquiring Lattimore is an immediate splash move, but it also impairs Houston’s spending limits in the future.

Injuries have also limited Lattimore to playing in half of the Saints’ games the past two seasons, making him a risky option with a significant hit against his team’s salary cap.

Dennis Allen gives an injury update on Carr, Thomas, and Lattimore: pic.twitter.com/0TVpFtwb3k — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 13, 2023

The same injuries have hurt Lattimore’s versatility in coverage. When Lattimore has been in coverage the past two seasons, the opposing receiver’s average yards per reception is 11.3, the lowest mark of his career.

New Orleans is no longer asking Lattimore to carry receivers downfield. Instead, it’s transitioned him to playing more underneath coverage. It’s hard to imagine the Texans wanting to bring in an oft-injured, expensive, scheme-dependent cornerback rather than find a cheap stop plug.

Caserio has also done well in this area in recent years, gaining quality play from veteran options such as King and Steven Nelson, who could return on another short-term deal.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire