New Texans CB Kamari Lassiter receives rookie number

Houston Texans fans might have a new jersey to add to their collection this fall if Kamari Lassiter decides his new number in training camp is worth keeping for the regular season.

Entering rookie minicamp later this month, Lassiter, Houston’s first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will wear the No. 14, the Georgia Football Instagram page posted Tuesday afternoon. Lassiter had worn No. 3 all three seasons in Athens while helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

The No. 3 is currently worn by second-year receiver Tank Dell, who switched from No. 13 at the end of training camp last offseason.

Lassiter, the 42nd overall pick, should find his way onto the field early with the Texans this season after proving to be one of the top cover corners in the SEC. During his final season with the Dawgs, he earned second-team All-SEC honors after breaking up a career-high eight passes.

“You talk about everything being relentless and attacking,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said following his selection. “With the relentless mindset every single day, that’s what Kamari brings.”

Multiple mock drafts had Lassiter on Houston’s radar. The two sides first met at the combine in March back in Indianapolis. Immediately, the 6-foot defensive back felt a connection to the franchise and its plan to compete for a Super Bowl in the near future.

The connection only grew as meetings continued to stockpile. Houston hosted Lassiter for a Zoom meeting prior to the draft, thus amplifying the interest.

Good morning. Kamari Lassiter is a Houston Texan. Yes that is him ripping the ball away from first round WR Xavier Legette. #Texans pic.twitter.com/IwF7venFl2 — big ounce (Texans script writer) (@_bigounce) April 30, 2024

“I really fell in love with the coaching staff, just by how wholesome they were,” Lassiter said following his selection. “I feel like they were someone I could click with, and someone I could play well under.”

The Texans believe Lassiter could contribute in multiple ways, including on the boundary and in the slot. As a freshman for the Bulldogs, Lassiter saw action in the nickel and impressed, helping Georgia end its four-decade national championship drought.

“He can play inside, he can play outside,” Ryans said. “You just talk about a guy who is a leader, a guy who works hard. He’s everything that our team is about.”

Lassiter is one of two new draftees to the secondary alongside USC safety Calen Bullock. The duo, along with the other seven draft picks and a handful of other rookies head to NRG Stadium for their first practice this upcoming Friday.

