Texans land DeMeco Ryans-type LB in The Athletic’s latest mock draft

The Houston Texans are going all-in for 2024 even without a first-round pick. That’s fine given the ample talent found on Days 2 and 3 of the upcoming NFL draft.

Houston, which won its first division title in four years, could have its pick of the pack when on the clock at pick No. 42. The Texans also shouldn’t pigeon-hole themselves to one position, as mid-round picks are meant to be cornerstones of the roster past their rookie season.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman revealed his latest mock draft, which featured intel from rival coaches who have faced these prospects. With the Texans, sights turn to Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who’s considered by some an “ideal linebacker’ for DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

“The linebacker position doesn’t have the same draft value it used to, but there is some talent in this group. One of the most intriguing players in this draft is NC State’s Payton Wilson, who was the best defensive player in the ACC, but he has a medical history that I’m told has some NFL teams reluctant to draft him, despite his physicality, size and tremendous speed. He’s been injury-free the past two years, and I hear the Cowboys and Lions really like him. The hunch here is that the Texans grab the Aggies star, who was a bright spot during a dismal 2023 season, when he led the team with 84 tackles, 17 TFLs and eight sacks. The 6-2, 230-pounder ran a 4.51 40 with a 1.54 10-yard split and vertical jumped 34 1/2 inches.” -Feldman

Cooper, who told reporters during Texas A&M’s Pro Day that he models his game after San Francisco All-Pro Fred Warner, dominated the SEC in 2023 while earning consensus All-American honor. He led the conference in tackles for loss (17) while also leading the Aggies in sacks (8) and quarterback hits.

Coaching intel: “He’s got a ton of physical talent. He is explosive and strong, and has really long (34-inch) arms.”

Houston signed former Titans and 49ers standout Azeez Al-Shaair to a three-year, $34 million deal this offseason. Al-Shaair nearly signed with the Texans last offseason but decided to take on a one-year, $5 million deal to play for Mike Vrabel.

Al-Shaiir, who finished fifth in tackles (163), should replace Denzel Perryman as the starting MIKE backer, but also has experience playing the SAM role. The Texans also are expecting another promising season from Christan Harris, who posted career-highs in tackles (101) and sacks (2) as the team’s starting WILL.

But Houston will align in three linebacker sets on occasion. With Blake Cashman leaving in free agency, the Texans’ best option remaining is Henry To’oTo’o, who started six games during his rookie season.

Cooper is viewed by some as the top linebacker in this year’s class. In Houston, he’d be able to learn as a rookie while working in on sub-packages either up the middle or on the edges.

Scouts are sold he’s a top-three linebacker in the class given his versatility. The Louisiana native was highly regarded for his coverage skills during his three seasons in College Station.

Coaching intel: “Awesome athlete. Makes a ton of plays. There are times when he doesn’t diagnose it well, but he can cover well, and he will light guys up.”

The Texans own nine picks in the upcoming draft, including two picks in the second round.

