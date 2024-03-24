Tennessee vs. Creighton: Odds, date, how to watch Sweet 16 game in March Madness bracket

We've reached the Sweet 16 part of the March Madness bracket, and one of the eight games set to take place on Thursday and Friday in the 2024 NCAA Tournament might be one of the toughest to predict.

Tennessee basketball, the No. 2 seed out of the Midwest Region, held off No. 7 seed Texas in the second round on Saturday, winning 62-58 to reach the Sweet 16 round for the second straight season. Tennessee star Dalton Knecht didn't play his best, but he still made four consecutive free throws to seal the win. He led all players in scoring with 18 points (while also tying a game-high nine rebounds).

The Vols' opponent, Creighton, had an even more difficult path to the regional semifinals. The No. 3 seed Bluejays needed two overtimes to outlast No. 11 seed Oregon, prevailing in the final OT period by outscoring Ducks by a 15-2 margin to win 86-73. Creighton had four players score at least 18 points: Steven Ashworth (21), Trey Alexander (20), Ryan Kalkbrenner (19) and Baylor Scheierman (18).

Here's all you need to know of the Sweet 16 game between the Vols and Bluejays:

Sweet 16 odds for Tennessee vs. Creighton

Tennessee opens as a slight favorite over Creighton in the Sweet 16, according to BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering March Madness betting promos in 2024.

All odds as of Sunday

Spread: Tennessee (-2.5)

Moneyline: Tennessee -155; Creighton +125

Over/under: 143.5

How to watch Tennessee vs. Creighton: Time, TV channel, streaming info

When: Friday, March 29

Where: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)

TV: TBD

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app;

