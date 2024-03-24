Men’s March Madness live updates: Today’s games, bracket info, predictions, how to watch

Men’s March Madness continues Sunday with eight second-round games. Three top seeds are in action − defending champion UConn, along with Houston and Purdue − as we are blessed with more than 12 hours of hoops again.

Brand names, such as Duke and Baylor, are hoping to advance, but some giant-killers are lurking with James Madison, Grand Canyon and Yale all back in action after pulling of upsets in the first round.

NCAA men's tournament games are airing and streaming across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

Men’s March Madness games today

Here is Sunday’s full schedule.

March Madness scores today

Here is the complete scoreboard for Sunday’s second-round games.

March Madness Round 2 staff predictions

Will the glass slipper for James Madison, Grand Canyon or Yale still fit after Sunday's games are in the books? It's entirely possible!

USA TODAY Sports columnist Dan Wolken sees two of the three double-digit seeds in action today advancing to the Sweet 16. See his predictions for all of today's games.

(And while you're at it, check out our college basketball staff predictions for the Final Four.)

What to know about Tyler Kolek, Marquette guard who leads nation in assists per game

Who is Tyler Kolek? Can he be one of the breakout stars of March Madness?

Kolek is the second-leading scorer and rebounder for Marquette, which earned a No. 2 seed in this year's men's NCAA Tournament. But it's his passing that makes him stand out − he enters the tournament as the No. 1 assist man in the nation this season at 7.6 per game.

The Golden Eagles were also a No. 2 seed last season, but got bounced in the second round by No. 7 Michigan State. Marquette certainly wants to avoid a repeat performance this year as it attempts to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. If the Golden Eagles get there, Kolek will certainly play a major role. Here's everything you need to know about the Marquette star, who scored 18 points and dished out 11 assists in an 87-69 win over Western Kentucky in Friday's opening round.

How to watch March Madness 2024

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will air first- and second-round games. CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options. All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, but here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

