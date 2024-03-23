March Madness Sweet 16 dates, times, TV info for 2024 NCAA Tournament

March Madness gets into overdrive once the NCAA Tournament turns Sweet 16.

The Road to the Final Four narrows considerably for the men's and women's basketball teams still alive as the second week of action begins. The 16 teams who have survived the first two rounds will get a brief respite before returning to the court for the regional semifinal round.

The men will break into four different regions for the semis and finals, while the women will congregate in one of two locations.

The March Madness Elite 8 and Sweet 16 logo is prominently displayed at center court during last year's NCAA women's basketball regional in Seattle.

When is the Sweet 16 for men's March Madness?

The men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will have four games on Thursday, March 28 and four more games on Friday, March 29.

Men's March Madness Sweet 16 locations

There are four sites for the men's regional semifinals.

TD Garden, Boston

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

American Airlines Center, Dallas

Little Ceasars Arena, Detroit

Men's March Madness Sweet 16 schedule

Thursday at Boston

East regional semifinals 1 and 2

Thursday at Los Angeles

West regional semifinals 1 and 2

Friday at Dallas

South regional semifinals 1 and 2

Friday at Detroit

Midwest regional semifinals 1 and 2

How to watch Sweet 16 for men's March Madness

The men's Sweet 16 will be broadcast on CBS and TBS, with the first game of the day on Thursday and Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET. Tip-off times will be staggered throughout the evening, with the final games slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

How to stream Sweet 16 for men's March Madness

The men's NCAA Tournament games can be streamed on Sling TV and Fubo.

When is the Sweet 16 for women's March Madness?

Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell shoots over UConn forward Aubrey Griffin during a women's NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game in Seattle last March.

The women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will have four games on Friday, March 29 and four more games on Saturday, March 30.

Women's March Madness Sweet 16 locations

The NCAA women's regional semifinals will consist of eight games at two locations.

Albany, New York

Portland, Oregon

How to watch Sweet 16 for women's March Madness

Women's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games will be broadcast March 29-30 on ABC and ESPN. Tip-off times will be staggered throughout the day.

How to stream Sweet 16 for women's March Madness

The women's NCAA Tournament games can be streamed on Fubo and on ESPN+.

Women's March Madness Sweet 16 schedule

Friday, March 29

Albany 1 Regional: 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Albany 1 Regional: 5 p.m. | ESPN

Portland 4 Regional: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Portland 4 Regional: 10 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, March 30

Albany 2 Regional: 1 p.m. | ABC

Albany 2 Regional: 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Portland 3 Regional: 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Portland 3 Regional: 8 p.m. | ESPN

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness Sweet 16: When, where, how to watch NCAA Tournament