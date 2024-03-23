March Madness Sweet 16 dates, times, TV info for 2024 NCAA Tournament
March Madness gets into overdrive once the NCAA Tournament turns Sweet 16.
The Road to the Final Four narrows considerably for the men's and women's basketball teams still alive as the second week of action begins. The 16 teams who have survived the first two rounds will get a brief respite before returning to the court for the regional semifinal round.
The men will break into four different regions for the semis and finals, while the women will congregate in one of two locations.
When is the Sweet 16 for men's March Madness?
The men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will have four games on Thursday, March 28 and four more games on Friday, March 29.
Men's March Madness Sweet 16 locations
There are four sites for the men's regional semifinals.
TD Garden, Boston
Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
American Airlines Center, Dallas
Little Ceasars Arena, Detroit
Men's March Madness Sweet 16 schedule
Thursday at Boston
East regional semifinals 1 and 2
Thursday at Los Angeles
West regional semifinals 1 and 2
Friday at Dallas
South regional semifinals 1 and 2
Friday at Detroit
Midwest regional semifinals 1 and 2
How to watch Sweet 16 for men's March Madness
The men's Sweet 16 will be broadcast on CBS and TBS, with the first game of the day on Thursday and Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET. Tip-off times will be staggered throughout the evening, with the final games slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET.
How to stream Sweet 16 for men's March Madness
The men's NCAA Tournament games can be streamed on Sling TV and Fubo.
When is the Sweet 16 for women's March Madness?
The women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will have four games on Friday, March 29 and four more games on Saturday, March 30.
Women's March Madness Sweet 16 locations
The NCAA women's regional semifinals will consist of eight games at two locations.
Albany, New York
Portland, Oregon
How to watch Sweet 16 for women's March Madness
Women's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games will be broadcast March 29-30 on ABC and ESPN. Tip-off times will be staggered throughout the day.
How to stream Sweet 16 for women's March Madness
The women's NCAA Tournament games can be streamed on Fubo and on ESPN+.
Women's March Madness Sweet 16 schedule
Friday, March 29
Albany 1 Regional: 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Albany 1 Regional: 5 p.m. | ESPN
Portland 4 Regional: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Portland 4 Regional: 10 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, March 30
Albany 2 Regional: 1 p.m. | ABC
Albany 2 Regional: 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Portland 3 Regional: 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Portland 3 Regional: 8 p.m. | ESPN
