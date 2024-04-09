Tennessee basketball transfer tracker: Who's in, who's out for Rick Barnes' roster

Tennessee basketball is going through roster change with the transfer portal again.

The Vols, who had the nation's best transfer portal addition a year ago in Dalton Knecht, will be seeking to fill some needs on Rick Barnes' roster for his 10th season.

Here is what to know about the comings and goings via the transfer portal this offseason:

Who is leaving Tennessee basketball via the transfer portal

Freddie Dilione

Freddie Dilione was the first Vol to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4 guard spent one full season in Knoxville during which he averaged 1.7 points in 5.2 minutes per game. He played in 18 of Tennessee's 36 games.

Dilione enrolled in the middle of the 2022-23 season as a highly regarded recruit out of North Carolina. He got buried in the playing group when Tennessee loaded up on veterans in the offseason.

D.J. Jefferson

D.J. Jefferson spent two seasons at UT. He redshirted during the 2022-23 season and played in one game in the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pound guard played three minutes in UT's season opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6. He hit his lone 3-point attempt and grabbed two rebounds.

Who is joining Tennessee basketball via the transfer portal

Tennessee has not yet made any transfer portal additions.

