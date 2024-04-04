Freddie Dilione V enters the transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball

Freddie Dilione V is entering the transfer portal after his redshirt freshman season with Tennessee basketball, Dilione told Knox News on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 guard spent one full season in Knoxville during which he averaged 1.7 points in 5.2 minutes per game. He played in 18 of Tennessee's 36 games.

He enrolled early in the 2022-23 season and redshirted.

Freddie Dilione V enters the transfer portal

Dilione was in and out of the playing rotation in his only full season at Tennessee. He missed time in November after suffering a partial tear of his left plantar fascia.

Dilione played more than 10 minutes twice, including 16 minutes in the season opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6. He scored a season-high seven points in that game. He scored five points in a game twice, including in Tennessee's 91-71 win against Alabama in January.

Dilione came in as a highly regarded recruit out of North Carolina. He signed with UT as a four-star prospect initially in the 2023 recruiting class but then moved up and came to Tennessee early. He enrolled in January 2023.

Who has entered the transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball?

Dilione is the first player to enter the portal to leave Tennessee following Tennessee's Elite Eight run.

What to know about Tennessee basketball roster, transfer portal for 2024-25 season

The Vols have three open scholarships with Dilione's departure. The Vols had three scholarship seniors in guards Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi.

Tennessee has one incoming signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

