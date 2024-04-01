What to know about Tennessee basketball roster, transfer portal for 2024-25 season

Tennessee basketball and coach Rick Barnes are headed into the offseason after the deepest postseason run of his nine-year tenure.

The Vols are losing a trio of key cogs while bringing back a stellar rising senior class following Sunday's Elite Eight loss to Purdue. They also will be active in the transfer portal again after having the biggest portal win of last offseason in Dalton Knecht.

Here is what to know about the roster for next season:

Who is gone from Tennessee basketball?

Tennessee loses its star in Knecht, who transferred in from Northern Colorado and was a consensus All-American and the SEC player of the year. He will be a first-round NBA draft pick after his lone season at UT.

Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi graduate after five years. Both had lengthy and impressive careers in Knoxville, helping the program transition from the Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield era. UT has been ranked nonstop for three straight seasons and that pair is a major reason why.

The Vols could see more openings if anyone chooses to transfer.

Who is back for Tennessee basketball?

The Vols bring back a strong core in rising seniors Zakai Zeigler, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack and Jordan Gainey. Any could opt to go through the NBA draft process and retain college eligibility.

Zeigler is already an all-time fan favorite at UT and can cement himself as a lovable legend during his senior season. Aidoo broke out as a junior and could play himself into an NBA future by duplicating it as a senior. Mashack is an essential player for Tennessee for his defense and has improved his shooting. He could be a starter next season. Gainey could take on a bigger role, especially offensively, and be a point guard as well.

Tobe Awaka is a rising junior as a big-time rebounder. He was UT's best forward in the NCAA tournament but spent more of the season behind Aidoo. Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson are heading into their third year in the program but have not established a role yet.

UT has a group of rising sophomores with promise in guard Cameron Carr and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips. Estrella had flashes in the NCAA tournament, especially against Purdue. Carr could be a big-time scorer on the wing.

Who does Tennessee basketball need in the transfer portal?

The Vols will need to target a scoring wing. They won't find a Knecht again. That was a portal unicorn, but a reliable scorer is a must-get. It ideally would be on the wing, as Tennessee has a vacancy there with Knecht's departure, as well as losing James and Vescovi as perimeter scoring options.

Tennessee could look to add guard depth behind Zeigler and an experienced player at the 4.

Who is Tennessee basketball bringing in?

Bishop Boswell is the lone signee for Tennessee in its 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4 guard from Charlotte is rated the No. 71 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

