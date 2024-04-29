Tobe Awaka not returning to Tennessee basketball after committing to Arizona

Tobe Awaka has committed to Arizona, completing his departure from Tennessee basketball.

The Vols forward announced his decision on Instagram on Monday after entering the portal on April 9.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Awaka averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game last season. He played exceptionally well in the NCAA tournament, including a 10-point, five-rebound game against Texas in the second round.

Awaka was among four Tennessee players who entered the portal following the 2023-24 season and an Elite 8 run.

Redshirt freshman guard Freddie Dilione transferred to North Carolina State. Redshirt freshman guard D.J. Jefferson transferred to Longwood. Junior forward Jonas Aidoo has not announced his next school.

Here's who Tennessee has added from transfer portal

The combination of Awaka and the 6-11 Aidoo exiting left Tennessee without its top two post players.

But the Vols have added three transfers from the portal, including Ohio State transfer Felix Okpara. The 6-11, 235-pounder should help Tennessee reload in the paint.

Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games over two seasons with the Buckeyes. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.

On Monday, former Charlotte forward Igor Milicic Jr. committed to transfer to Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

Milicic, a 6-10 forward, averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in his junior season at Charlotte. He shot 37.6% on 3-pointers and made 56, which would have ranked third on Tennessee's team last season.

And Tennessee also added Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dubar as its first transfer portal recruit.

Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers as a senior at Hofstra last season. The 6-8, 211-pound guard was named second-team All-Coastal Athletic Association.

