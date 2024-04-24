Freddie Dilione V transferring to Penn State from Tennessee basketball

Freddie Dilione is transferring to Penn State, the former Tennessee basketball guard announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard spent one full season in Knoxville during which he averaged 1.7 points in 5.2 minutes per game. He played in 18 of Tennessee's 36 games.

Dilione decided to enter the portal on April 4.

Dilione transferred to Penn State and made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

He is one of four Vols to enter the transfer portal following the season. He was the first, while fellow redshirt freshman guard D.J. Jefferson followed suit. Forward Tobe Awaka was the third and forward Jonas Aidoo was the fourth.

Dilione was in and out of the playing rotation in his only full season at Tennessee. He missed time in November after suffering a partial tear of his left plantar fascia.

Dilione played more than 10 minutes twice, including 16 minutes in the season opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6. He scored a season-high seven points in that game. He scored five points in a game twice, including in Tennessee's 91-71 win against Alabama in January.

Dilione came in as a highly regarded recruit out of North Carolina. He signed with UT as a four-star prospect initially in the 2023 recruiting class but then moved up and came to Tennessee early. He enrolled in January 2023.

